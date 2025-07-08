ADC coalition: I support Atiku, Obidients are free to back Obi – Dele Momodu

Media entrepreneur and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Dele Momodu, has defended his support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to lead the emerging opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Momodu said his preference for Atiku does not conflict with the rights of supporters of Labour Party’s Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, to continue backing their own candidate.

“I have never told anyone not to support Obi,” Momodu said. “Obi is my very good friend, and if you asked me to name someone capable of leading the coalition, I would say Obi. But as a democrat, I believe we must go through a democratic process. Let every aspirant test their popularity in the field.”

He urged supporters of all contenders within the ADC-led coalition to rally behind their preferred candidates as the primary election approaches. “Let the Obidients campaign for Obi, let Atikulates campaign for Atiku, and those supporting Amaechi should do the same,” he said.

Momodu maintained that Atiku remains his top choice for the coalition’s presidential ticket, citing his political experience, national reach, and leadership qualities. He described the former vice president as the most viable candidate among the current contenders.

“My best choice is Atiku. Just like Obidients will say theirs is Obi, and Amaechi’s supporters will say Amaechi. That’s the nature of democracy,” he said.

He also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to influence the opposition coalition by promoting a southern candidate out of fear that Atiku poses a serious electoral threat.

According to him, “The APC wants a southerner to emerge in ADC because they are afraid of Atiku. The moment they started a campaign of calumny against him, it was clear they felt threatened.”

Momodu noted that while some political actors, like former governor Nyesom Wike, have continued to argue that the presidency should remain in the South, the political reality shows that no strong southern candidate currently exists in the opposition.

“The only southerner who could have made a real attempt is Wike. But since he’s now supporting Asiwaju, he’s no longer available. So who else is there?” he asked.

Reiterating his call for internal democracy within the coalition, Momodu said the presidential ticket must not be imposed on anyone.

“They must allow a fair contest. That’s the only way to build unity and credibility going into 2027,” he said.