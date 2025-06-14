Abia APC secretary denies purported statement on Sen. Kalu’s visit to Otti

Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Chidi Avajah has disavowed a press statement making the rounds in the media entitled “Disciplinary Action Awaits Those Involved in Anti-Party Activities – Abia APC”, which erroneously attributes its authorship and content to him.

In a statement issued Avajah said he did not author, approve, or authorise the release of the said statement. “The publication is spurious, misleading, and does not in any way reflect his views or the official position of the Abia State APC,” he said.

The statement read : “Contrary to the content of the purported statement, the leadership of the APC in Abia is very pleased with the recent visit of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former Governor of Abia State and the current Senator representing Abia North, to Governor Alex Otti. The visit is viewed as a strategic engagement aimed at wooing Governor Otti to support President Tinubu’s re-election — a move considered vital in strengthening the party’s position in the state and in the South East region.

“Chief Avajah reiterates that the Abia APC is solidly behind the efforts of Senator Kalu in building bridges across political divides. The Senator’s outreach to key stakeholders, including opposition figures, is part of mobilisation effort to reposition the APC in Abia State and galvanise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Abia APC welcomes every sincere effort to broaden its reach and deepen its support base, including bringing back high-profile leaders who once contributed to the growth of the party in the state. The party encourages unity, strategic collaboration, and political maturity, not needless internal wrangling or factional provocations.

“Chief Avajah cautions the public, media houses, and party faithful to disregard the false statement and treat it as the work of mischief-makers seeking to sow division within the party.

“He urges members of the APC in Abia and across Nigeria to remain focused on the bigger goal of delivering good governance through strategic alliances, effective mobilisation, and support for President Tinubu and the national leadership of our great party.”