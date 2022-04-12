Easter: Nigerian govt declares Friday, Monday public holidays

The federal government of Nigeria has declared Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, 2022, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Easter.

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, announced this in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, on Tuesday.

While urging Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, as exemplified by Jesus Christ’s ministry on earth, he asked them to pray for an end to the insecurity bedevilling the country.

The Minister, however, assured that the Federal Government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway are timely brought to an end.

The statement read in part, “Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public-spiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country, by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry.

“While wishing Christians at home and in the Diaspora a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, we also call on Nigerians to join hands with the President, Major General, Muhammadu Buhari (retd) led regime in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity for all.”

The minister assured Nigerians that the nation is inexorably on the path to greatness, despite the present challenges confronting her.