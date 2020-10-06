OBINNA EZUGWU

Alexander Nwogu, a 23-year-old Nigerian based in the United States has been shot and killed at a gas station.

Nwogu is the son of a Nigerian army officer, Brigadier General Ignatius Nwogu from Mbaise in Imo State.

The victim died at Northwest gas station early Monday morning. D.C. Police are still on the search for two men that fled the scene.

The late Nwogu, reports say, was recently hired as a tech consultant with a Northern Virginia firm, Ernst and Young, before he was murdered around 1:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue.

“Never had any negativity about him,” Nwogu’s friend, Will Ventura, said. “Really positive, really hardworking, and caring. And he had such a bright future ahead of him.”

Ventura said the two dreamed of opening their own consulting firm together.

Nwogu is a graduate of Virginia Tech, having graduated five months ago and has a brother and sister resident in Alexandria.

U. S. Police say Nwogu was a customer at the gas station when he was killed, and at this time they had no information to release on a possible motive behind the shooting.

The police department gave a description of two tall, black men with dark complexions possibly wearing New Balance shoes.

“I’m really sorry, surprised and shocked to hear about it,” said a neighbor, who expressed shock that this happened in such a wealthy part of the city.

The Metropolitan Police Department is said to have offered a $25,000 reward to anyone that provides information for leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the homicide, as the investigation is ongoing.