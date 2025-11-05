Funeral attack in Sudan kills 40 as war spreads to new fronts

At least 40 civilians were killed in an attack on a funeral gathering in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State, as the conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) expands into new territories, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The UN’s humanitarian coordination office (OCHA) said dozens more were injured, warning that the situation in Kordofan is deteriorating and civilian communities are increasingly caught in the crossfire, according to AFP report.

Sudan’s civil war, now in its third year, has left tens of thousands dead and displaced more than 10 million people. The fighting escalated again in recent weeks after the RSF captured El-Fasher, the Sudanese army’s last major stronghold in the Darfur region.

With control of all five state capitals in Darfur, the RSF is now believed to be preparing a push into Kordofan, raising fears of even broader territorial and ethnic violence.

‘Public, mass rape’

Survivors fleeing El-Fasher have reported extensive sexual violence and abuse by RSF fighters.

“The rapes were gang rapes, done publicly where no one could intervene,” said Amira, a displaced mother of four now sheltering in Tawila. “If you could not pay to be spared, they took your daughters instead.”

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said more than 300 survivors of sexual violence have sought medical care in recent months, many after the attack on Zamzam camp that forced over 380,000 people to flee.

Both the RSF and the Sudanese army have been accused of war crimes throughout the conflict.

Advertisement

International pressure for ceasefire

The United States has put forward a new ceasefire proposal, though details have not been made public. Sudan’s defence minister, Hassan Kabroun, said the army would continue its campaign and thanked the Trump administration for its diplomatic efforts.

“Our preparations for war are a legitimate national right,” he said on state television.

The White House confirmed ongoing mediation efforts alongside Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but acknowledged conditions on the ground remain “highly complex.”

The International Criminal Court has expressed alarm over alleged abuses in Darfur and warned that the latest reports “may constitute crimes against humanity.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged both warring sides to immediately halt attacks and return to negotiations.

“This nightmare must end,” he said.

With fighting spreading, humanitarian agencies warn that millions of civilians in Sudan risk being cut off from food, medical care and basic safety – as the world struggles to keep pace with yet another deepening conflict.