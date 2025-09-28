Multiple victims in Michigan church shooting, fire reported

Multiple people were injured Sunday in a shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, United States, police said.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department confirmed the shooter is down and stressed there is no ongoing threat to the public. The church building was also on fire, with emergency responders working to contain the blaze.

Authorities did not immediately provide details on the number of victims or their conditions. Residents have been urged to avoid the area as investigations continue.

The incident follows a series of recent U.S. mass shootings at places of worship, including the August attack at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis that left two children dead and 17 others wounded, and a June shooting at a Wayne, Michigan church where a guard was injured before the gunman was killed.

This is a developing story.