Thai Constitutional Court removes Prime Minister over Cambodia call scandal

Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her entire cabinet over her handling of a sensitive border dispute with Cambodia, triggering a fresh wave of political uncertainty in the kingdom.

The court ruled that Paetongtarn, daughter of former prime minister and billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, failed to uphold the ethical standards required of her office during a controversial phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

The call, leaked in June, sparked outrage among Thai conservatives and the military establishment.

In its verdict, the nine-member panel stated: “Her actions have led to a loss of trust, prioritising personal interest over national interest, which fuelled public suspicion that she was siding with Cambodia and diminished confidence in her as PM among Thai citizens.”

Paetongtarn, 39, was suspended from office on July 1 while the court deliberated on the case. Friday’s decision formally ends her tenure and dissolves her cabinet, leaving the ruling coalition leaderless at a time of heightened tensions.

The case revolved around Paetongtarn’s conversation with Hun Sen, Cambodia’s longtime ruler and father of its current prime minister, during which they discussed the escalating border dispute. In the leaked recording, Paetongtarn addressed Hun Sen as “uncle” and referred to a top Thai general as her “opponent,” remarks that enraged the military and conservatives.

Critics accused her of undermining the armed forces and bowing to Cambodia, while her main coalition partner walked out in protest, nearly collapsing her government. Senators later petitioned the Constitutional Court, arguing that she violated constitutional provisions mandating integrity and ethical conduct for ministers.

With Paetongtarn’s removal, Thailand faces deep political uncertainty. The constitution allows only candidates nominated for prime minister in the last general election to take the role, but most of the nine eligible names are either disqualified, politically unpalatable, or facing legal challenges.

The current acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, may not have the authority to call new elections, raising fears of a prolonged deadlock.