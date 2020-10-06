OBINNA EZUGWU

President of the United States, Donald Trump has once again played down the Coronavirus pandemic despite the virus accounting for the death of over 210,000 people in the country.

Trump who recently tested positive for the virus, and only returned to the White House on Monday after spending days at a military hospital, argued in a tweet on Tuesday that flu is sometimes more lethal than Covid-19, and should not be a reason to shut down the country.

“Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!,” Trump tweeted.

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Trump has upon return to the White House, made-for-television moment in which he ripped off his face mask and then urged the nation to put aside the risks of the deadly coronavirus that has swept through his own staff and sent him to the hospital for three days.

Just hours after his press secretary and two more aides tested positive, making the White House the leading coronavirus hot spot in the nation’s capital, Mr. Trump again dismissed the pandemic telling Americans “don’t be afraid of it” and saying that he felt “better than 20 years ago.”