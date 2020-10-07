OBINNA EZUGWU

Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the passing of Director General of Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Yima Sen.

Atiku in a statement on Wednesday, described the late Sen as an accomplished communicator, activist and academic who will be dearly missed.

“Dr Yima Sen, who until his demise was the Director-General of the Northern Elders Forum, was a man of many parts. He was an accomplished mass communicator, political activist and academic. As my aide when I was VP, his competence was outstanding,” Atiku said.

“May God grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss and may his memory be a blessing.”

Dr Sen, died at the Garki Hospital in Abuja.

A brief statement issued by The Coalition of Northern Groups, where the deceased was a patron, said Mr he died on Tuesday evening at the age of 69.

“The coalition wishes to extend its condolence to His family, The Northern Elders Forum, Baze University, the people of Benue and the country at large. His death has certainly created a huge vacuum in the hierarchy of northern mentorship and patriotism. As he sleeps on, we pray the family gets the fortitude to bear the pains of the loss,” the statement read.

Also, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Mr Sen.

“He was a fine intellectual who also dedicated his life to the pursuit of the development of the entire North Central Zone, moulding the minds of the next generation and the development of Nigeria as a nation. He will be sorely missed,” he recounted in a statement issued via his verified Twitter account.

The deceased, from Benue state, was a senior academic at Baze University, Abuja, where he taught Mass Communications until his death.

Mr Sen studied Mass Communications at the University of Lagos, University of California in Los Angeles, United States of America and the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Over the years, the deceased served in different capacities including being the spokesperson to public officers and leading pressure groups.

In the second republic, he served as a Communications Assistant to Chuba Okadigbo, the Special Adviser on Political Affairs to the late President Shehu Shagari.

He was later appointed the Special Adviser on Political Affairs to the late Mr Shagari.

He was a former Secretary General of Nigeria’s foremost pro-democracy movement, Campaign for Democracy (CD) and a notable figure in the agitation for minority rights.