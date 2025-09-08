Six dead, several wounded as gunmen launch deadly Jerusalem shooting

Connect with us

1 hour ago

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Monday morning, marking the deadliest assault in the city in nearly two years, Israeli emergency services have confirmed.

The attack occurred shortly after the morning rush hour at Ramot Junction, a busy area in the city, according to police reports.

Israeli police said two gunmen drove to the scene and opened fire on a crowd at a bus stop before a security officer and a civilian returned fire, killing both attackers.

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency response service, said the fatalities included a man in his 50s and three men in their 30s. It added that at least six people were in serious condition with gunshot wounds, while a total of about 15 people sustained injuries during the attack.

Although Hamas did not claim responsibility for the shooting, the Palestinian militant group issued a statement welcoming the attack.

The incident is the deadliest in Jerusalem since January 2023, when a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue.

Authorities have not released further details about the identities of the attackers or victims, but police said investigations are ongoing.

