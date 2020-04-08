The management of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has refuted information on the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) to be conducted by the Council due to COVID-19.

In a statement released on Wednesday signed by the Information Officer of the Examination Council, Alhaji Abdul Azzes Sani, NECO stated categorically that apart from the 2020 National Common Entrance (NCEE) that was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Council had not reviewed any of its remaining Examination Time Tables; referring to the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), neither is it contemplating such for now.

Alhaji Sani, However, urged the general public to disregard any information not officially from the examination’s body.

“The Council is Monitoring the prevailing situation in the Country and will make Official pronouncement on the examinations if the need arises”, the NECO Head of Information said. (VON)