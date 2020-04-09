Mr Thomas Ukuedojor, the Managing Partner of a private ICT firm, says its software, an interactive curriculum-based learning application, is now free for all Nigerian students for 30 days.

Ukuedojor said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to him, the decision to make it free is to keep students engaged during this lockdown period as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic rages on.

NAN reports that the software designed by Esoft Content Limited, an indigenous company, which was sold for N2,500 for each subject, will be free for 30 days.

Studymate had been endorsed by the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), and at present had English, Mathematics, Basic Science and ICT.

”The decision to make it free is to better engage students and also limit the burden on parents.

“We have made Studymate for JSS1 to 3 available for free for 30 days and it can be downloaded and shared to both parents and students.

“Studymate is available both as a mobile application for android phones and can also be assessed on the web with a computer.

“Students can download it and share. For mobile (Android): https://bit.ly/2QJxjsk and for web www.esoftconent.ng ,” he said.

Ukuedojor said that the company has also posted a video on YouTube on how to use the Studymate, urging users to go to https://youtu.be/KgisIw7qPiw to watch the video.

Giving insights into the software, he said that StudyMate was designed as an interactive, friendly application.

Ukuedojor said that it was built to enhance learning without losing the key elements of reading, observing, listening, engaging, resting and vote taking.

“StudyMate presents a world where teachers can be taken home by their students, made to repeat themselves or even wait for each of the students,” he said.

NAN recalls that StudyMate was launched in Abuja in November 2019.