National Examinations Council (NECO) has said Thursday, September 10, 2028 remains the deadline for registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Godswill Obioma conveyed this in a statement in Abuja.

The examination is scheduled to commence on 5th October and end on 18th November 2020.

He said the closure of registration on 10th September would enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal).

“NECO hereby reminds all stakeholders and the general public that the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal) will commence on 5th October 2020 and end on 18th November 2020,” he said.

“We also use this opportunity to notify all stakeholders that the schedule and Examination Time-Table for the 2020 SSCE (External) will soon be released,” the statement said.