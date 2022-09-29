The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2022 June/July Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE).

Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, NECO Registrar/Chief Executive who announced the release on Thursday in Minna, Niger State, said the results were released just 45 days after the last paper was written by school-based candidates.

According to him, 727,864 of the candidates, representing 60.74%. 60.74 percent had five credits and above,, including English Language and mathematics.

He said candidates can access their results on NECO website: www.neco.gov.ng using their examination registration numbers.

Wushishi said the number of candidates that registered for the examination was 1,209,703, with 636,327 males, representing 52.60% and 573,376 females, representing 47.39%, while the number of candidates that actually sat for the examination was 1,198,412, with 630,180 males representing 52.58% and 568,232 females representing 47.41%

He said, “Number of candidates who made Credit and above in English Language is 889,188 representing 74.89%.

“Number of candidates who made Credit and above in Mathematics is 929,140 representing 78.23%.

“Number of candidates who made five (5) Credits and above including English Language and Mathematics is 727,864 representing 60.74%. When compared to 2021 SSCE (Internal) figures of 878,925 (71.64%) there is a decrease of 10.9%.

“Number of candidates who made five (5) Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics is 1,011,457 representing 84.40%. When compared to 2021 SSCE (Internal) figures of 1,153,716 (94.04% ) there is a decrease of 9.64%.

“Number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2022 is 13,594 representing 0.13% as shown in Tables 4 and 4A. Whereas 20,003 representing 1.63% cases were recorded in 2021.”

The Registrar reiterated that the Council has a long-standing tradition for zero tolerance for examination malpractices, saying that malpractice incidence in 2022 has dropped, compared to the figure in 2021.

He noted that 29 Supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, insult, aiding and abetting, during the examinations.

The NECO boss also announced that the backlog of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) Certificates from 2012-2021 will soon be ready for distribution to schools.

“In the same vein, the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) certificates for 2020 and 2021 will equally be ready by the end of October 2022.

“While Certificates for 2022 SSCE (Internal) would be ready three months after the release of results. Schools have one month within which to submit complaints (if any),” he sadded.