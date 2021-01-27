The National Examinations Council (NECO) has fixed February 8 as new date for the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) for external candidates.

The council said the new date followed requests by candidates to have more time to complete their registration for the examination.

According to NECO, the examination, which was earlier scheduled to begin on Monday, February 1, 2021 and end on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, will now start on Monday, February 8, 2021, and end on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

NECO spokesperson Azeez Sani who announced this in a statement on Tuesday said, “The Council hereby informs those candidates, who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the #EndSARS protests in some states, to take note of these new dates and report for the examination accordingly at their various examination centers to be designated.”

The statement advised candidates to access the revised examination timetable on the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng