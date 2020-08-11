The National Examination Council of Nigeria NECO, has scheduled examinations in harmonization with WAEC and NABTEB, across the country.

The Registrar of the Examination body, Professor Godswill Obioma, stated this in Minna, the Niger State capital, during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Professor Obioma, said that the proposed schedule of the Examinations was based on Government directives in accordance to the Covid-19 regulations to enable candidates at all levels to prepare and sit for public examinations.

“NECO proposed the schedule of the public examinations for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations BECE, (Resit), National Common Entrance Examinations NCEE and Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations SSCE, (Internal) , in accordance with the WAEC and NABTEB”, he said.

Re-scheduled examination dates

Professor Obioma, further outlined the rescheduled examinations by NECO as follows:

NECO -BECO: Monday August 24 2020 to Monday September 7 2020.

NECO- SSCE: Monday October 5 2020 to Wednesday November 18 2020.

NECO-NCEE: for admission of JSSI students into Federal Unity Colleges: Saturday October 17 2020.

Guidelines for preparation of schools

The NECO Registrar said that the examination body has already prepared adequately for the conduct of all examinations and ensured that manuals on guidelines for preparation of Schools for conduct of public examinations in the context of Covid-19, which includes the responsibilities of parents, Teachers, Schools, and various stakeholders in the education sector are provided.

“Preparing examination centers and Schools in compliance with Covid-19, protocols, decontamination of examination centers and Schools,

maintaining prescribed physical and social distancing protocols by candidates and examinations officials, provision of water and hand washing facilities, sanitisers and face masks by school proprietors, managers, parents etc”, he added.

The Registrar said registration for various examinations to be conducted by NECO already has 808,110 candidates registered for the forthcoming SSCE examinations, while 104,341 registered for BEDE and 169,144 for SSCE internal respectively.

He however urged stakeholders and candidates to take special note of timelines for registration for examinations in order to ensure seamless conduct of the scheduled examinations.