Morocco beats 9-women Falcons on penalties to qualify for WAFCON final

The Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, on Monday night, prevailed against valiant Super Falcons of Nigeria 5-4 on penalties to advance to the final of the ongoing Women’s African Cup of Nations.

The Nigerian side lost two key players to red card but fought valiantly to hold the host nation for over an hour of football.

After going down to ten women at the 48th minute following the sending off of midfielder, Halimatu Ayinde, the nine times African champions defied the odds to take the lead in the 62nd minute through Uchenna Kanu, but were pegged back few minutes later by the Moroccans.

Though the Falcons were eventually reduced to nine following a second red card, this time to star player, Rasheedat Ajibade in 70th minute, the Moroccans could not break them as they went on to play the whole 90 minutes and extra time without conceding.

However, the Atlas Lionesses eventually prevailed 5-4 on penalties after striker, Ifeoma Onumonu missed her spot kick.