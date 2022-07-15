Ighalo makes Saudi Arabia pro league team of the season

Nigeria football star, Odion Ighalo had been named in the Saudi Professional Football League Team of the Season.

Ighalo scored 24 goals during the recently concluded season, netting a brace as Al-Hilal defeated Al-Faisaly 2-1 to win the title on the final day of the campaign.

Ighalo also finished the season as the top scorer.

The title was Ighalo’s first since he started playing professional football 17 years ago.

His teammate, Salem Al Dawsari was also included in the Team of the Season.

Egypt and former West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi was also included in the squad.