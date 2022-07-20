Nigeria's Calvin Bassey completes move to Ajax from Rangers for €23m

Nigeria’s Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey, has completed his transfer from Rangers FC to Dutch side, Ajax FC for €23 million.

Ajax announced the signing in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Bassey penned a five-year contract that would see him play at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2027.

The transfer fee is expected to rise to €26.5 million when other deal variables are added.

It also includes a 10 percent sell-on fee for the 22-year-old. He is expected to join the squad on Wednesday at the pre-season training camp in Austria.

“Ajax has reached an agreement with Rangers FC and Calvin Bassey for the transfer of the defender to Amsterdam,” the statement reads.

“The English-Nigerian player has signed a contract with Ajax that will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30, 2027. Ajax will pay a transfer fee of EUR 23 million to Rangers FC. Including variables, that amount could increase to EUR 26.5 million.

“Calvin Bassey was born on December 31, 1999, in Modena, Italy. The Nigerian international was under contract with Rangers FC until mid-2024.”

Although he is eligible to represent both England and Italy, Bassey chose Nigeria due to his parental heritage.

He made his debut for the Super Eagles in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualification play-off against Ghana.