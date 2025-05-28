Menstrual Hygiene Day: OSCO-HEALTH advocates end to stigma, better care for girls

As the world marks Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, students and medical experts at the Osun State College of Health Technology (OSCO-HEALTH), Ilesa, have called for an end to the stigma surrounding menstruation and urged greater care for the girl child.

Led by the institution’s Provost, Dr. Lateef Olarewaju Raheem—represented by the Director of Medical Services, Dr. Oyehan Funmiso Omolara—the group emphasized the need for collective action to ensure that menstruation does not hinder girls’ access to education, healthcare, and opportunities.

Speaking during a public lecture held in collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Dr. Omolara described Menstrual Hygiene Day as a global call to action. She noted that this year’s theme, “Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld,” underscores the importance of creating an inclusive society where menstruation is not a barrier.

In her lecture on “Managing Menstrual Pain: Tips and Strategy,” Dr. Omolara advocated regular exercise, healthy diets, stress management, and hydration. She also recommended natural remedies like heat therapy and warm baths to ease cramps.

Mrs. Alonge Caroline of the Environmental Health Department also spoke on the importance of nutrition, advising women and girls to consume foods rich in Vitamin K, fiber, iron, and protein for a healthier menstrual cycle.

Mr. Ogunleye Tolulope, Secretary of the Osun State branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, praised the college for supporting the awareness programme and urged a unified front against menstrual stigma.

Also speaking, Mr. Olawale Sunday Asabi, Osun State Health and Care Officer of the Red Cross, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to promoting menstrual education, expanding access to affordable sanitary products, and creating supportive environments that empower women and girls.