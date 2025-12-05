OSCO-HEALTH Ilesa inducts 65 medical laboratory science graduates into MLS Council

The Osun State College of Health Technology (OSCO-HEALTH), Ilesa, has inducted 65 newly qualified Medical Laboratory Technician graduates into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

The ceremony, held at the college auditorium, celebrated the graduates’ academic achievements and underscored the institution’s commitment to producing professionals equipped with the skills, leadership capacity, and problem-solving abilities required in today’s healthcare environment.

Provost of the College, Dr. Lateef Olarewaju Raheem, congratulated the inductees and urged them to view the milestone as the beginning of a greater professional journey.

“This induction marks another milestone in the history of our College as we release a new set of competent, disciplined, and professionally prepared Medical Laboratory Technicians into Nigeria’s health sector,” he said.

He reminded the graduates that the transition from classroom to practice comes with responsibility.

“As Medical Laboratory Technicians, you are entering a profession that forms the diagnostic backbone of healthcare delivery. Be diligent, be ethical, be compassionate, and let your work speak for you,” he added.

Administering the oath, Registrar and CEO of MLSCN, Dr. Donald Ibe Ofili – represented by the Director of MLT/MLA Registration and Discipline, Mrs. O.J. Onakalu – charged the inductees to uphold the highest standards of practice.

He described the induction as “the beginning of a noble journey of service, sacrifice, and professional responsibility,” noting that their certificates represent not just licenses but calls to ethical service.

“You are now custodians of public trust. Wear your uniforms with dignity and serve with commitment,” he said.

Delivering the induction lecture, Head of the Medical Laboratory Science Department at Interlink College of Health, Ijebu-Jesa, Mr. Lateef Ademola Adeyemi, described Medical Laboratory Services as the backbone of primary healthcare.

He said laboratory professionals are uniquely positioned to promote quality healthcare, build trust, strengthen community engagement, and address social determinants of health.

He urged the inductees to maintain strict professional ethics, cautioning that “a single error can alter treatment outcomes.”

Head of Department, Mrs. Mary Oluwabunmi Apara, congratulated the graduates for their resilience and thanked the school management for continuous support. She described the ceremony as a rite of passage marking years of academic rigour, clinical exposure, ethical instruction, and discipline.

“Dear inductees, success in your professional journey will come through commitment, humility, and continuous self-improvement. Do not compromise your standards. Be guided by conscience, science, and service to humanity,” she advised.