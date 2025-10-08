OSCO-HEALTH Governing Board Charts New Course for Structural Development

The Governing Board of the Osun State College of Health Technology (OSCO-HEALTH), Ilesa, has unveiled plans to upgrade the institution’s infrastructure as part of efforts to place it on par with leading health training colleges globally.

Rising from a two-day council meeting held at the college boardroom, the board resolved to embark on major development projects, including the construction of new hostels, reclamation of encroached land, and enhancement of the security architecture of the campus.

Board members, led by Chairman Hon. Abayomi Adegoke, and the Provost, Dr. Lateef Olarewaju Raheem, also undertook a tour of facilities and earmarked areas designated for new structures.

Speaking after the inspection, Hon. Adegoke reiterated the Adeleke administration’s commitment to strengthening the institution’s capacity and reputation.

“The growth and development of this college remain paramount to Governor Ademola Adeleke,” he said. “Our mandate is to transform OSCO-HEALTH into the foremost health training institution in Nigeria. With determination and collective effort, we will achieve this.”

He emphasised that the council was resolved to reclaim portions of land currently occupied by the Ministry of Water Resources, noting that the property is of strategic economic importance to the college. He further disclosed plans to employ a Chief Security Officer to improve safety on campus.

“We must all join hands to elevate this institution to an enviable standard,” Adegoke added. “Beyond physical structures, our security, aesthetics, and internally generated revenue streams must reflect the vision of growth.”

In his remarks, the Provost, Dr. Raheem, pledged the cooperation of management and staff in achieving the council’s goals, assuring that all stakeholders were committed to the transformation agenda.

Among the key resolutions of the meeting were:

Upgrading the college nomenclature from a monotechnic to a Polytechnic of Health and Management Sciences.

Engaging consultants for revaluation and completion of the institution’s Assets Register.

Immediate take-off of the college’s car wash venture as a revenue-generating project.

Beautification of the institution’s frontage.

Reclaiming land occupied by the Ministry of Water Resources.

Recruitment of a Chief Security Officer to strengthen campus security.

With these initiatives, the board expressed optimism that the college would soon attain a higher status in health education, aligning with international standards and strengthening Osun State’s capacity in health manpower development.