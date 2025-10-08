Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

OSCO-HEALTH Governing Board Charts New Course for Structural Development
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

FG inaugurates expanded negotiation committee to fast-track talks with ASUU, others

Education in Nigeria

OAU queries law firm for using outdated NBA seal in post-UTME suit

Education in Nigeria

Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic to Relocate to Osisioma Permanent Site in 2025/2026 Session

Education in Nigeria

Gov Otti takes stern measures to ensure quality teaching, learning in Abia schools

Education in Nigeria

ASUU gives FG 14-day ultimatum, threatens nationwide strike

Education in Nigeria

NBRP holds 5th national conference on reading, names Ibadan 2026 Book City

Education in Nigeria

68 Kano prison inmates excel in 2025 NECO exams

Education in Nigeria

FG launches unified ERP portal to modernise management of polytechnics, technical institutions

Education in Nigeria

NECO probes mass cheating in 13 states as 2025 SSCE results are released

Education in Nigeria

OSCO-HEALTH Governing Board Charts New Course for Structural Development

Published

1 hour ago

on

OSCO-HEALTH Governing Board Charts New Course for Structural Development

The Governing Board of the Osun State College of Health Technology (OSCO-HEALTH), Ilesa, has unveiled plans to upgrade the institution’s infrastructure as part of efforts to place it on par with leading health training colleges globally.

Rising from a two-day council meeting held at the college boardroom, the board resolved to embark on major development projects, including the construction of new hostels, reclamation of encroached land, and enhancement of the security architecture of the campus.

Board members, led by Chairman Hon. Abayomi Adegoke, and the Provost, Dr. Lateef Olarewaju Raheem, also undertook a tour of facilities and earmarked areas designated for new structures.

Speaking after the inspection, Hon. Adegoke reiterated the Adeleke administration’s commitment to strengthening the institution’s capacity and reputation.

“The growth and development of this college remain paramount to Governor Ademola Adeleke,” he said. “Our mandate is to transform OSCO-HEALTH into the foremost health training institution in Nigeria. With determination and collective effort, we will achieve this.”

He emphasised that the council was resolved to reclaim portions of land currently occupied by the Ministry of Water Resources, noting that the property is of strategic economic importance to the college. He further disclosed plans to employ a Chief Security Officer to improve safety on campus.

“We must all join hands to elevate this institution to an enviable standard,” Adegoke added. “Beyond physical structures, our security, aesthetics, and internally generated revenue streams must reflect the vision of growth.”

In his remarks, the Provost, Dr. Raheem, pledged the cooperation of management and staff in achieving the council’s goals, assuring that all stakeholders were committed to the transformation agenda.

Among the key resolutions of the meeting were:

Advertisement

Upgrading the college nomenclature from a monotechnic to a Polytechnic of Health and Management Sciences.

Engaging consultants for revaluation and completion of the institution’s Assets Register.

Immediate take-off of the college’s car wash venture as a revenue-generating project.

Beautification of the institution’s frontage.

Reclaiming land occupied by the Ministry of Water Resources.

Recruitment of a Chief Security Officer to strengthen campus security.

With these initiatives, the board expressed optimism that the college would soon attain a higher status in health education, aligning with international standards and strengthening Osun State’s capacity in health manpower development.

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (146) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (393) Alex Otti (604) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (341) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (985) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (101) Dapo Abiodun (183) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (165) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (142) PDP (179) Peter Obi (664) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (104) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (242)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement