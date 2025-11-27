Connect with us

Third Anniversary: OSCO-HEALTH Board, Management Congratulate Governor Adeleke
Published

4 hours ago

on

Third Anniversary: OSCO-HEALTH Board, Management Congratulate Governor Adeleke

The Board, Management and Staff of the Osun State College of Health Technology (OSCO-HEALTH), Ilesa, have congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his third anniversary in office, praising his administration’s developmental strides across the state.

In a congratulatory message issued in Ilesa and jointly signed by the Board Chairman, Hon. Abayomi Adegoke, and the Provost, Dr. Lateef Olarewaju Raheem, the institution described the governor’s achievements over the past three years as “remarkably impactful” on the lives of Osun residents.

They noted that Governor Adeleke’s passion for growth and development has helped reposition Osun and dispel old narratives about the state’s level of progress.

According to the statement, the Adeleke administration has “laid strong foundations for outstanding development” and positively touched every sector, with visible improvements recorded across communities.

Commending the governor’s reforms in the education sector, the board and management lauded his “bold and strategic interventions” aimed at revamping the system, improving learning outcomes, and securing a brighter future for the state.

They added that the sector has witnessed steady improvements since the present administration assumed office.

“The entire management and staff of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, identify with you on this great feat,” the message read in part.

“Your achievements in the last three years have not come to us as a surprise, given your unwavering commitment to the betterment of society. You are indeed a leader worthy of emulation.

“Osun State is fortunate to have you as governor at this time. You have put smiles on the faces of many, and humanity will remain grateful for the meaning and hope you continue to bring into people’s lives.”

