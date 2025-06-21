Ogun Partners CHAI to Improve Primary Healthcare Services

The Ogun State Government, in collaboration with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), has launched a new intervention scheme aimed at enhancing the health of its citizens and improving primary healthcare services across communities in the state.

Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, made this known during a two-day stakeholders’ meeting in Abeokuta. He described the partnership between Ogun State and CHAI as a timely intervention that aligns with the state’s commitment to advancing the health and well-being of its residents.

Dr. Ogunsola outlined the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare system, including investments in infrastructure and human resources. He said the partnership with CHAI underscores the government’s dedication to delivering high-quality healthcare services. According to him, the initiative would help identify state-specific gaps and strengths, guide strategic planning, and ensure the sustainability of the community-based health workforce programme.

He added that the partnership is expected to have a significant impact on the state’s healthcare system. By strengthening the community health workforce, Ogun State would improve access to essential healthcare services—especially in rural and underserved areas—thereby enhancing residents’ health outcomes and reducing the financial burden of healthcare on families and communities.

Contributing to the discussion, CHAI Consultant, Mrs. Simi Martins, noted that her organisation’s mission is to improve community health readiness and maturity levels in Nigeria. She emphasized CHAI’s focus on enabling sustainable financing for community health and improving operational capacity for implementation.

Mrs. Martins stated that CHAI envisions a world where everyone can live a healthy and fulfilling life, and operates at the intersection of government, business, and health to strengthen and sustain quality health systems in low- and middle-income countries.

She explained that in Ogun State, CHAI’s technical support would help identify specific challenges and strengths, guide strategic healthcare planning, and ensure the longevity of the community-based health workforce programme.

Also speaking, the Health Secretary of Abeokuta South Local Government, Dr. Atinuke Duse, expressed gratitude to the state government and CHAI for the initiative, describing it as one that promises improved healthcare delivery, a strengthened community health workforce, and better health outcomes for residents.