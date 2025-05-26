Abians haven’t seen anything yet in healthcare delivery – Prof. Uche, Health Commissioner

The Abia State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche says the Gov. Alex Otti-led administration in the state has turned the health sector of the state around within the past two years as helmsman to conform to the health needs of Abians.

In an exclusive interview with Business Hallmark Correspondent Izuchukwu Nwokoma, Uche reeled out achievements of the Abia State Government in the area of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare centres while also calling on Abians to keep hope alive as Gov. Otti is just starting.

How would you describe the health sector under Gov. Alex Otti led administration?

As has been said, health is wealth. The health sector is one of the sectors that Gov. Otti declared strong desire to ensure that sector in the state came alive, delivering quality health service to the generality of Abians. As a key sector, Gov. Otti initiated good policies tailored at cushioning high and infant mortality rates in the state.

Hei, in a bid to show urgency and workability, allocated 15% of the state’s annual budget to the health sector in line with an agreement in Abuja in 2001 that 15% of budgets in states be allocated to the healthcare sector. This has further laid the foundation of what we are experiencing today in the health sector in the State.

Can you let us into some of the achievements so far recorded in the Primary Healthcare Centres?

It’s not just only the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), the administration has achieved so much in the Secondary Healthcare Centers, (SHCs), Tertiary and Healthcare Centers (THCs). Recall what I said earlier that he declared State of emergency on this sector to tell Abians how he values their healthcare needs. Let me begin with the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

The governor launched Project “Ekwueme” in January 28, 2024, which aimed at retrofitting 200 healthcare centres in 100 days. Presently, “About 107 of those hospitals under Project “Ekwueme” are 75% complete, about 50% are completed, the rest are at different stages of completion. Total cost of the project is about ₦10.9billion.

In addition, the governor also approved the employment of health care workers to man the PHCs and ensure they are operational immediately after retrofitting.

Apart from the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), the Secondary Healthcare Centers are not left behind to suffer dilapidation after years of neglect from previous administrations. Gov. Otti has also retrofitted Secondary Healthcare Centers/General hospitals.

The 22 Secondary Healthcare Centers, SHCs, with three referral hospitals in the State, have received serious attention. In addition, 10 general hospitals have been renovated including : Ohafia General Hospital, Arochukwu General Hospital, Obingwa General Hospital, Okeikpe General Hospital, Ikwuano General Hospital, and Aba General Hospital, which was said to be retrofitted by past government but abandoned.

It will also interest you to know that Ikoro General Hospital, Okpuala General Hospital, Umunneochi General Hospital, Isuikwuato General Hospital will also be retrofitted and functionalized. Worthy of note also is the fact that more than one General Hospital is built in larger local governments which is the reason why there are 22 General Hospitals across the 17 LGAs, but some LGAs have none, example Ukwa East.

What about the Tertiary Healthcare Centres (THCs), are they also receiving same attention as the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Centers in the State?

Of course. The Tertiary Healthcare Center, THCs, have also been given utmost attention under the present administration, Gov. Otti, in his wisdom, has also gone ahead to establish Specialists Hospitals, which fall under Tertiary Healthcare Centers (THCs). There has been establishment of Specialist Hospitals in each senatorial zone as well as Teaching hospitals, where Doctors, Nurses and all healthcare workers are trained.

It is also heartwarming to know that this administration has also redesigned and remodelled hospitals, which has gulped about ₦3.86bn.

To be specific, in Abia Central that is, former Amachara General Hospital, it has now been upgraded to Specialist Hospital and the old building has been demolished to accommodate a new structure in accordance with Gov. Otti’s vision to establish a functional healthcare center. Retrofitted facilities that are to be used is worth ₦5.8bn. Also in Abia North, former Umunneato General hospital is now a Specialist hospital.

How far has the administration gone on the launch of the Health Insurance Scheme for Civil Servants in the State?

Yes, the governor has provided all that is needed for affordable healthcare system. In fact, the administration has made sure that it is, indeed, a subsidized Health Insurance Scheme and has also gone ahead to commit N500,000 million to assist Civil Servants in the state to access affordable healthcare system just as the Government has also carried out health and eye outreaches to ensure Abians live healthy lives.

A lot has been talked about concerning the Abia Medical City, can you let us into what we are to expect from it?

Let me say it here that the motive behind the establishment of the proposed “Abia Medical City” is to save Abians and Nigerians the cost of travelling abroad in search of good medical care.

The Medical City is to be located at Owerrinta for easy accessibility, in addition to being a quaternary City designed to bring the highest level of healthcare available in any part of the world ranging from cancer treatment, orthopaedic spine, brain, cardiac, renal diseases, cosmetic surgery, among others.

Apart from all you mentioned about the Medical City, are there other things that Abians and Nigerians should know about it?

There is, the project is massive. It will be similar to medical cities in Dubai, South Africa, US among others. The Medical City is estimated at about 1.3 billion dollars and will be flagged off for construction in June by President Bola Tinubu.

It was billed to be commissioned on May 23rd, 2025 with the 6.7-kilometre Port Harcourt Road in Aba, but it will now be commissioned in June. The project would also consist of “tourist sites”, a five-star hotel and industries required in the value chain.

Currently, the state government has started entertaining expressions of interests by companies in the digital space to establish digital health hubs around the area. Another interesting aspect is the fact that the Specialist Hospitals and Primary Health Centers (PHCs) across the State would be linked to the Medical City to ensure a synergy in the ecosystem of Healthcare delivery. I also want to tell Abians that the project would not be a white elephant project.

As Gov. Otti marks his second year anniversary, what message do you have for Abians?

I will congratulate Abians for having a leader, who has changed their story for good within just two years on the saddle. Gov. Otti needs the prayers of all Abians to sustain what he has started. I also want to assure Abians, that they haven’t seen anything yet. Gov. Otti is poised to ensure that Abians enjoy the dividends of democracy to the fullest.