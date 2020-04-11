Adebayo Obajemu

As part of its contribution to humbling the threatening pride of the Coronavirus, the University of Lagos has joined other eminent institutions such as Harvard, Sorbonne, Oxford and Cambridge among others in deepening scientific research that can offer a breakthrough solution to the threat of the rampaging virus.

The institution said it has begun research to provide solutions to the paucity of ventilators needed for the pandemic.

Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor of the institution made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

He observed that the shortage of ventilators has contributed in no small way to the death of COVID-19 patients in many parts of the world.

Mr Ogundipe said the multi-disciplinary research team would be providing intervention at two levels.

”The first is the development of low-cost rapidly deployable Ambubag ventilators, while the second is the adaptation of already existing mechanical ventilators to accommodate up to 10 patients with provision for tubing splinter device.

”The development of the low-cost Ambubag ventilator has reached an advanced stage, and this will address the shortage of mechanical ventilators in the nation.

”It is a first-level “stop-gap” approach to quickly provide access to the much needed life-saving device,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) disclosed that the vice-chancellor, who inaugurated the team, said the university was positioned to provide critical support for the nation at critical times through research and innovative ideas that could provide a breakthrough solution to the paucity of ventilators.

Mr Ogundipe charged the group to rise up to the challenge and deliver on the task.

He noted that the group led by Hakeem Amuda, an Associate Professor of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering and Deputy Director (Innovation) in the Research and Innovation Office of the institution, had reached an advanced stage in the development of a prototype of the Ambubag ventilator for the management of COVID-19 patients.

“A standard mechanical ventilator usually cost between $20,000 and $35,000 and is currently scarce all over the world, but the Ambubag ventilator being developed will cost around N300,000 to N350,000 each and can be made available in thousands when completed”, Ogunpide disclosed.