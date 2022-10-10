Fire guts Kogi house of assembly complex [Photos]

Kogi State House of Assembly complex in Lokoja have been gutted by fire.

The incident occurred on Monday morning.

The cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained.

Salau Ozigi, director of the Kogi Fire Service, said the fire did not extend beyond the chamber and gallery of the assembly complex.

A security guard at the complex told TheCable that the fire started around 7am.

Jerry Omodara, the special adviser on security to the Kogi state governor, who is at the scene, refused to speak with journalists on the possible cause of the fire.