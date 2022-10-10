The All Progressives Congress (APC) northern Christian leaders, and some Muslims have resolved to adopt a presidential candidate in a bid to defeat the ruling party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023.

The group is led by Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the house of representatives and Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

Both politicians have in the past expressed their dismay over the decision of the APC to field a same-faith ticket. Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, are both Muslims.

Dogara, Lawal and the other members of the group took the decision to work against their party after a meeting in Abuja on Saturday.

“That we have agreed to work together with a view to fostering unity, peace and national cohesion,” a communique issued after the meeting reads.

“To work together and jointly adopt a pan-Nigerian political platform that will engender unity, inclusiveness and a sense of belonging among the Nigerian citizenry.

“Conscious of multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural configuration of Nigeria we believe that a same faith ticket and voting along religious lines may trigger dangerous dimensions of negative consequences among our disparate peoples in ways that will hamper nation building.

“Consequently, we have agreed to channel our energies on matters that unite us more as a people instead of encouraging attacks on sensitive issues bothering on religion in the name of politics.

“In view of the above, we have agreed to set up a committee with the mandate to fashion out strategies for advancing the objectives set forth in this resolution.”