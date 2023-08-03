Chairperson of the Nigerian Women’s Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode, on Wednesday, said FIFA would still pay the 2023 Women’s World Cup (WWC) prize money through the country’s federations.

Falode spoke in a chat with Lagos Talks FM.

Recall that following the qualification of Super Falcons to the second round of the WWC, Fatma Samoura, the FIFA secretary-general, remarked that the football governing body had changed its policy of player remuneration due to unpaid allowance issues involving the country’s women’s football team.

Her remarks caused a stir on social media in Nigeria, with many slamming the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for ‘corruption.’

But Falode, while making clarification, said Falcons prize money from the ongoing World Cup will still be routed through the NFF.

Falode, who was in the room when Samoura made the declaration, added that FIFA only instructed the federation to ensure the money goes to the players.

“FIFA did not say it would pay the players directly. It says working through the member association – working through your federations, we will pay you this money through the federations,” the NWFL chair said.

“FIFA will pay the federations the money, and the federation pays the players with the instruction. Everybody knows it is there in black and white.”

FIFA had announced that every player participating in the World Cup group stage will earn $30,000.

The match bonuses will increase to $60,000 in the second round of the competition.

The Falcons have qualified for the round of 16 after finishing second in group B. Every player on the team will be earning at least $60,000 for the feat.

Nigeria is billed to take on England in the second-round contest on Monday.