Ashleigh Plumptre, Super Falcons defender has noted that after the match with England on Monday, she has become tired of people saying that African teams are not tactical, but only strong and fast.

Plumptre said the Falcons were counted out against England, but proved what they are capable of, even though they lost the game on penalties.

The former England youth international noted that playing against the nation of her birth was a “special moment.”

The Nigerian side’s impressive run at the World Cup holding in Australia and New Zealand came to an end on Monday as they faced England in a gripping last-16 encounter, culminating in a 4-2 defeat on penalties.

Speaking after the match, Plumptre, who delivered an outstanding performance throughout the tournament, expressed her satisfaction with the Falcons’ display at the Mundial.

“I think everybody counted us out against England,” she said. “And I’m telling you, after this game, I’m tired of people just saying that African teams are just strong, and they’re just fast, and count us out as being technical or tactical.”

“We just pushed England to the very end. And I actually think that we had better chances than them. We made a statement here. We won’t be forgotten for what we’ve done, and this will just be the foundation moving forward. Now we have expectations to get out of the group all the time. To push these teams all the time. We just need to keep believing in ourselves and get the backing we deserve, and I think we can go a long way.”

Plumptre, who represented England at youth level, expressed appreciation for the experiences she had while growing up in the UK and stated firmly that she is now precisely where she is meant to be.

“In the build-up to the game, I think I was feeling really excited and really nervous, for me, it was just a special moment, it wasn’t necessarily more pressure.

“I was never going into the game with some vendetta against England, I appreciated the experiences I had when I was there growing up. But now I can say I am exactly where I am meant to be, and I will remember this match for the experience to play alongside these players,” she said.