Jamaica, in a historic feat, reached the Women’s World Cup last 16, after holding more fancied to Brazil 0-0 draw, to send the South American champions home on Wednesday.

The elimination also brings an end to the career of Mata, the Brazilian legend who had said she would hang her booths after the World Cup holding in Australia and New Zealand.

Jamaica who held France to a scoreless draw in their opening encounter, what was the first statement of intent, beat Panama by a single goal to earn their first maximum points.

The draw with Brazil on Wednesday means that the Reggae Girls finish with five points, while Brazil who beat Panama, but lost to France, head home with four points.

Meanwhile, France defeated Panama 6-3 to win Group F with seven points.

In the first game of the day, South Africa got the better of Italy 3-2 in Group G to make the second round on four points, becoming the second African side to do so, after Nigeria.

Sweden, the powerhouse of the group, beat Argentina 2-0 to secure maximum nine points on their way to finishing as group winners.