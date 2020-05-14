By OBINNA EZUGWU

Educationalist, foremost elder of the Roman Catholic Church and father of Reverend Father Kevin Chinwe Ezeh, Mr. Silas Ezeh, has passed on, aged 85.

A thoroughly committed Christian in his lifetime, the late Silas Ezeh served in various capacities in the Catholic Church.

According to an arrangement released by his family, his remains would be laid to rest on May 22 at his home in Amegbu, Ede-Oballa Community in Nsukka Local Government, Enugu State, while a date for proper funeral ceremony would be announced after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Ezeh is survived by his wife, Mrs. Eunice Ezeh and children, including a Catholic Priest, Father Kevin Ezeh, the Parish Priest of Christ the King Parish, Ugwu n’Ani, Aku in Igbo Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.