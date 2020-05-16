By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner for Finance who is also the Otun Asiwaju of Ikire Land, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji has rejoiced with the Akire of Ikire land, Oba Olatunde Falabi, Lambeloye III on the occasion of his 30th anniversary on the throne of his forefathers.

Oyebamiji in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday described the royal father as a blessing to the ancient town.

The Finance Commissioner explained that the reign of Ọba Falabi has brought unprecedented development to Ikire land and environs, noting that the past 30 years of the monarch’s reign has been full of immeasurable strings of achievements and development in the nooks and crannies of the town.

He added that the growth and development being experienced in Ikire land under the king is no doubt due to the fact that the monarch has never left God out, stressing that it takes the wisdom of God for a monarch to have a peaceful and progressive reign over a town as big as Ikire for 30 years.

The statement reads in part, “Daddy, I join millions of your children home and abroad, friends, associates and other well wishers to wish you happy 30th anniversary on the throne of your forefathers as the Akire of Ikire land.

“As one of your subjects who by the grace of God has had the rare privilege of drinking from your fountain of knowledge and inspiration, this anniversary was not unexpected. Our progenitor had long established that a blessed king like your majesty will rule over our town.

“Since you ascended the throne of your fathers, baba, your achievements both within and outside of Ikire land cannot be measured. You have brought your wealth of experience laced with humility and compassion to bear on your town and environs.

“I am happy to be alive today to congratulate you as you mark 30 years on the stool of your forefathers, your reign as king has been filled with unprecedented growth and development, the kind that Ikire has never witnessed before.

“The unprecedented development we have seen in our town in the last 30 years is a testament to the fact that the town has been peaceful because no meaningful growth or development can take place in an atmosphere where there is incessant chaos and violence.

“Kabiesi, I am sure that God is happy for putting Ikire land under your care for the past 30 years because you have done well.”

While congratulating other sons and daughters of the ancient town on the feat achieved by Oba Falabi, the finance expert called for more love, unity and cooperation from residents and indigenes of the town to further take Ikire land to greater heights.

He prayed for God’s direction, good health and long life for the king as he continues to stair the ship of the town forward.

“I must also congratulate all sons and daughters of Ikire land, residents, friends and well wishers of our town for the feat achieved by our king. We can join the king to sustain this tempo of development if we continue to show love to Ikire land and cooperate with our king.

“It is my prayer that the good Lord would continue to spare the life of our revered king to witness many more fruitful years on the throne of his forefathers in good health and abundance of blessings”. Oyebamiji stressed.