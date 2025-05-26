Enugu has witnessed transformational governance in two years under Gov. Mbah – Nwomeh

Mr. Dan Nwomeh, Head of the Enugu State Governor’s Media Team, says that within the past two years, the administration of Governor Peter Mbah has achieved what no other state government in the country has accomplished, judging by the number of transformative projects executed.

Nwomeh, who spoke in this interview with Business Hallmark’s Senior Correspondent, Obinna Ezugwu, urges the people of the state to expect even more from the administration in the coming years. He also addresses some public concerns, including taxation, insecurity, and the establishment of cattle ranches.

Excerpts:

What is your general assessment of the Gov. Mbah administration two years on?

I would say the level of progress recorded has been unprecedented. What this government has achieved in two years—and I speak from the experience of having worked in the two past administrations in the state—has not been done anywhere else in the country. No other state government has delivered the kind of transformative, life-changing projects that the present administration in Enugu State has.

Can you highlight some of these transformative projects?

Let’s start with education. The administration is constructing 260 smart schools across the 260 electoral wards in the state. I’m not aware of any state government in Nigeria undertaking such a project, which upon completion, will be worth, at least, N1 billion per ward. At the same time, the government is constructing 260 type-2 primary healthcare centres across the state—so every ward is getting a brand-new, well-equipped health facility.

To promote mass education, the administration is also building eight brand-new science, clinical, and vocational colleges. Some dilapidated institutions, like the flagship Government Technical College, Enugu, were completely demolished because they were in a state of total decay. The government had no choice. That particular school is now nearly 50% completed.

Additionally, the government is constructing 17 smart secondary schools—one in each of the 17 local government areas of the state. There are two categories of smart schools: those built in every ward are for early childhood and junior secondary education, while the smart secondary schools and technical colleges will absorb graduates from the ward-level smart schools. It’s a complete overhaul of the state’s educational system. We’re moving away from old, dilapidated primary schools. The plan is to enroll nearly 300,000 out-of-school children in the new smart schools.

The goal is to ensure that our children can compete with their peers anywhere in the world. These smart schools are equipped with interactive digital boards connected to the internet, including Google and YouTube. We are no longer focusing on rote learning. Every student will experience practical demonstrations of lessons.

Each smart school will have internet connectivity, an ICT lab with laptops, Android tablets for students, an AI and robotics lab, and daily meal provision. The target is to have all the schools completed by September this year.

As I mentioned earlier, 260 new type-2 primary healthcare centres are being built. The government is also maintaining the existing centres. Many of the new ones—perhaps up to 100—are already completed. At the secondary level, general hospitals in local government headquarters are being revamped.

At the tertiary level, Enugu State is constructing the Enugu International Hospital, a 300-bed facility targeting the medical tourism market. The Health Minister recently said Nigerians spend about $2 billion yearly on medical tourism. We’re hoping to capture a share of that market.

The hospital will be a quaternary facility offering specialized medical services, and we are planning to partner with diaspora-based Nigerian medical professionals to run it. The contractor recently assured me that all necessary installations and equipment are already on ground and that the project will be completed by November this year.

But regarding the smart schools—you previously mentioned they would be done in phases. Has phase two started? In my village, work seemed to have stalled as of late last year. What’s causing the delay?

As expected, with a project of that magnitude—260 schools—there will be setbacks. However, the state government is actively addressing the situation. The Secretary to the State Government is personally leading inspection tours of all wards to fast-track progress.

Some underperforming contractors have been disengaged, and the projects re-awarded to more competent ones. These kinds of challenges are not unusual in Nigeria. But the administration is committed to delivering. This is the government’s flagship project. When you allocate 33% of the state budget to education for two consecutive years, it shows how seriously the administration takes it.

There’s always the issue of maintenance and staffing. How is the government planning to ensure these facilities are well-staffed and maintained?

The government conducted surveys in key sectors like education and health to identify workforce deficits. In healthcare, for instance, we had a deficit of about 5,000 workers. So far, around 1,000 health professionals—including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists—have been employed. Recruitment is ongoing. In education, the smart schools will require about 10,000 teachers. Already, over 2,000 have been recruited through a merit-based process. It was a computer-based test: if you passed, you got the job; if not, you didn’t.

Sustainability is a constant topic of discussion in this administration. There are already plans to set up management structures that will ensure the smart schools outlast this government. One key strategy is fostering community ownership. For example, the smart school in your village will involve the local community in its governance and security.

It’s important to understand that the smart schools are not just about the buildings—which alone cost about N500 million each. The real value lies in the tech infrastructure and learning tools. If you haven’t visited a fully equipped smart school yet, I strongly recommend it. The level of sophistication is unmatched—even by private schools in Enugu. In a year or two, you’ll start hearing about private schools shutting down in the state because they won’t be able to compete.

What about road infrastructure? The last time I was here, the main topic of discussion was the bus terminals. What stage are those at now? And what about other infrastructure projects such as the dualization of the Enugu-Ugwuogo Nike-Opi Road?

If you notice, I started by talking about education—and rightly so—because if you’re devoting 33% of your budget to education, then it deserves attention. The governor often expresses disappointment that people are more excited about road infrastructure. You know, our people love roads because they are tangible—you come out and you see a tarred road on your street. And you’re talking about some parts of Enugu that had never seen tarred roads before. So, for many residents, roads are the most visible and appreciated development.

In the first phase within the Enugu metropolis, the governor completed 91 roads and streets last year. As I speak to you now, 141 more roads in Enugu City have been awarded. These cut across all parts of the city—Emene, where you have the airport and Tinkers’ Corner (all the roads there are being paved), Trans Ekulu, Abakpa, Uwani, Independence Layout, Achara Layout, Garki, Maryland—everywhere.

Last year, roads in the Enekebilia area and Ido River were also completed. The government’s goal is to ensure that every road in the metropolis is paved. It’s being done in phases: 91 roads last year, 141 this year. By the next phase, hopefully all urban roads will have been addressed.

What about the rural areas?

When it comes to rural areas, 20 inter-town and inter-local government roads have been awarded. And this does not include major projects like the dualization of the 43-kilometre Pinox-Enugu through Ugwuogo Nike to Opi-Nsukka Road. That dualization is currently ongoing. Another major project is the dualization from the airport flyover to the Ebonyi State border, which is about 21 kilometres.

There’s also an entirely new road opening up a new traffic corridor to decongest traffic coming into Enugu, especially from Ebonyi State. This is the road from Owo to Amankano to Obollo to Ikem in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area. It’s a 40-kilometre dual carriageway, and it is also ongoing.

As part of the traffic and road infrastructure effort, we are also building transport terminals. Most of them have been completed. The flagship terminal at Holy Ghost is about 99% completed. The terminal at Nsukka was the first to be completed and was ready during the President’s visit in January. There is another terminal at Gariki—more than 90% completed—and another at Abakpa, which is also near completion.

These terminals fall under what the Peter Mbah administration calls “Transport Infrastructure Projects.” This includes the new computerized, digital bus shelters being built across Enugu. At these shelters, commuters will be able to track the next arriving bus using a digital dashboard.

We’ve already acquired over 50 CNG buses and plan to acquire 200 in total. We’re essentially creating our own version of the BRT system. In addition, the government is planning to acquire 500 electric taxis. A sample is already on display. This initiative also serves as an empowerment scheme, enabling young people currently operating tricycles (keke) to transition to electric cars. The plan is to create a safer, more affordable, and more convenient transportation system—not just for Enugu City but the entire state. For example, the Holy Ghost terminal includes both intra-city and inter-state services. So, we will have CNG buses running routes like Enugu to Nsukka and other cities within the state.

What about water in Enugu? The last time we spoke, you mentioned that old pipes were bursting and being replaced. That still seems to be an issue. What is the current situation?

Yes, water was a major challenge before this administration. At the time Gov. Mbah assumed office, Enugu’s daily water production was less than 2 million litres, whereas the city needs about 80 million litres per day. In his first 180 days, as he promised, the production capacity was ramped up to 120 million litres per day. As of today, Enugu can produce that amount.

However, outsiders may not fully understand the peculiar challenge we face here. Enugu’s water must be transported from far outside the city because, due to the geological formation and coal deposits, you can’t drill boreholes in most of Enugu City. Unlike cities like Abuja or Lagos, where every household can drill a borehole, that’s not possible here. You have to go distances of 15 to 40 kilometres to fetch water and pump it into the city.

This involves enormous mechanical and electrical work. The Oji River Water Scheme, for example, had been abandoned before Gov. Mbah revived it. It has three booster stations, each with five industrial pumps, and all of that requires a stable electricity supply. That facility alone now provides about 50 million litres of water per day.

At 9th Mile, new industrial boreholes were constructed, providing an additional 70 million litres daily. So, in terms of production and transmission, the government has effectively addressed the issues. The remaining challenge is distribution. Each time the 20-million-litre reservoir at New Market is activated, the old colonial-era asbestos pipes burst all over the city. That’s where the current focus lies: replacing these aging pipes and completely overhauling the distribution network.

So, this is the challenge: excavating all the old asbestos pipes—many of them over 70 to 80 years old—and replacing them with what is known as ductile iron pipes, which have a lifespan of over 100 years. That’s the major hurdle. The government has successfully extended water to many areas that previously had old connections. But remember, there are also areas that never had water connections at all.

At some point, the government began exploring private sector partnerships to take water to the last mile—meaning connecting water directly to individual homes and metering each household—because of the sheer scale of the project. So, while the government is still handling the expansion of water distribution, the pace would be faster if the water corporation were unbundled, allowing a different company to handle the final connections to homes. It’s very much a work in progress.

Which areas currently have running water in Enugu? Can you mention them?

We receive daily briefings on the water situation. As of now, areas like Abakpa, Trans Ekulu, GRA, Independence Layout, parts of Uwani, and Ido River have access to running water.

The projects are clearly capital intensive. Part of the complaints we’ve heard is that taxes are higher than usual. For instance, some shop owners say they are charged N36,000 per year, which they believe is excessive. Is the government looking into these concerns?

Yes, it’s true that shop owners are asked to pay N36,000 per shop annually. However, this is part of a unified tax system aimed at eliminating multiple taxation. Previously, you might pay a smaller amount, but then several agencies—ESWAMA, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Signage and Billboard Agency—would all show up separately to collect their dues. Now, with the unified system, you pay once and the funds are distributed across relevant agencies.

More importantly, our people need to understand that no developed country in the world runs without taxes. None. We’re trying to instill a culture of tax compliance. We can’t continue relying on Abuja for funding. I’ve spoken on radio, I’ve had street conversations with people, and they admit they are seeing results: roads are being fixed, smart schools are being built, and education will soon be completely free. We’re lifting the financial burden off parents.

In this system the governor is building, citizens will actually have more disposable income. They will get access to free healthcare, free primary and secondary education, affordable clean water, and more. If you visit developed countries, you’ll see they pay high taxes—but in return, the government delivers essential services. That’s how a modern society functions, and that’s the direction we’re heading in Enugu.

But is there a way of grading the shops? Because someone selling only a few items shouldn’t be paying the same tax as a big merchant. Some small businesses might fold if forced to pay such amounts.

We’re talking about N3,000 per month. Should that really cause a business to fold?

Yes, it’s possible for a small business to struggle after paying N36,000 annually…

Honestly, it’s not that the amount is too much—it’s just that many people in our society are uncomfortable with paying taxes. Even in areas where water is running now, people still resist paying N2,000 or N3,000 monthly for access to clean water. It’s like electricity bills—people would rather buy diesel or petrol for their generators, but won’t pay for power unless they have a prepaid meter. It’s a mindset issue.

N3,000 a month is not too much for a business to pay. It’s just that people don’t see the bigger picture. Would you rather pay N5,000 monthly and continue using bad roads, sending your children to expensive private schools, and getting healthcare at costly private hospitals—or would you rather pay even as much as N100,000 annually and get clean water, free education, and free healthcare? Which benefits you more in the long run? It’s a question of priorities and attitude.

You’re completing the second half of your first term. What should people expect as we move closer to 2027?

As we move into the second half of this administration, we expect that all school-age children in Enugu will be enrolled in our smart schools. The out-of-school syndrome will be a thing of the past. We’re looking forward to a healthier population—once we complete the 250 primary healthcare centers, many of the health issues currently overwhelming our general and teaching hospitals will be handled at the primary level.

We’re also expecting Enugu Air to take off. Two aircraft have already arrived, and we expect the third before the official launch. By then, Enugu Air will be among the most recognized airlines in Nigeria.

Road infrastructure will continue to advance. The 141 roads currently under construction will be completed, and the final phase will focus on ensuring all ongoing road projects are delivered.

We’re also building the New Enugu Smart City. By then, we expect buildings to be springing up in that area. Our transport system will become so seamless that many people may no longer feel the need to use private cars. You’ll simply go to a bus shelter, check the digital display, and board a convenient, affordable bus.

Enugu will host the National Sports Festival next year. We expect the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium to be completely rebuilt and ranked among Nigeria’s top stadiums. The Games Village is also undergoing a major transformation in preparation.

We’re working to make Enugu the food basket of Nigeria. The government has launched a farm estate initiative that will establish 260 farm estates—one in each electoral ward. Each will have 200 hectares of secured farmland for agriculture and agro-processing, complete with warehouses.

The governor has ordered 1,000 tractors. Of that number, 100 have arrived from Austria, another 100 are en route, and the remaining 800 will be assembled here in Enugu. That’s employment, technology transfer, and agricultural modernization all in one.

We also plan to establish cattle ranches in partnership with the private sector—an important step toward resolving the farmer-herder conflicts in the state.

And let’s not forget tourism. We’re building a 5-star hotel beside the new International Conference Center, which has a seating capacity of 5,500. This was a major factor in Enugu being selected to host this year’s Nigerian Bar Association Conference in August. The Hotel Presidential, abandoned for over 20 years, is more than 80% completed and will host many of the lawyers attending the conference.

We’re also revitalizing at least four long-abandoned parks in the city, alongside many other tourist sites. The administration aims to attract three million visitors to Enugu annually.

In every sector—education, health, infrastructure, transportation, agriculture, tourism—something truly transformative and disruptive is happening. Every ministry has clear deliverables, KPIs, and performance benchmarks. Officials must undergo regular performance reviews to justify their roles. This level of accountability and ambition is unprecedented in Enugu State.

It’s good that you mentioned farms and ranches. Enugu has been in the news over herders’ attacks on communities. Is the administration doing enough, in your estimation, to stop the attacks from occurring? And the settlements you talked about — what are they going to look like?

You know, like I always tell our people, we have to be realistic about the presence of herders in our land. To start with, we are very high consumers of cow meat, if I may put it that way. It’s a necessity — we use cows for our festivals, our cultural and traditional events. They have a lot of symbolic importance in our cultural celebrations. So, the point is that when there is demand, there is going to be supply. The herdsmen and farmers’ problem is not a new thing — it has been there for a very long time. What is happening now is that this administration has even stemmed the spate of clashes between farmers and herders, and also addressed other security issues.

A lot of the news you see out there is, unfortunately, fake. There was a recent report of the alleged killing of 25 people in Uzo Uwani, Enugu. But it turned out to be false. They could not produce any evidence. How do you kill 25 people and cover it up? No pictures, no videos, nothing. So, for whatever reason, I don’t know why people are peddling fake news about some of these things.

But I do feel that we should have even started with security, because security and welfare are the primary purposes of government. It was this administration that stopped the sit-at-home menace in Enugu. That never happened before this administration came into office.

Government offices were shut on Mondays. Schools were also shut. Banks were closed. Shopping malls too. Today, all of them are open. Is that not addressing a security issue?

It was this administration that built a Command and Control Centre — which even federal government officials, including national security personnel and representatives from the Presidency — have attested is the most modern in Nigeria.

This is a Command and Control Centre whose features include surveillance cameras all over Enugu’s roads and streets. Hundreds and hundreds of surveillance cameras. You have the Command and Control Centre here at the Government House, where you can see every street on screen. These are high-tech, AI-enabled cameras that provide all sorts of details.

We have 150 brand new patrol vehicles deployed all over Enugu, as part of the distress response system. The security cameras are installed along the major highways and even some flashpoints in local government areas. And it’s still a work in progress because the enemies had taken over many parts of the state.

But the Ugwogo-Nike to Opi area has been in the news frequently for kidnappings. What is the government doing to address that particular axis?

Part of the measures the government is taking — of course, you’ve seen that the dualization of the road is ongoing. All those dangerous bends are going to be eliminated. We are going to have a straight road. All those areas with dangerous curves will be cut off, and the road straightened. Then, there will be more patrol vehicles and more surveillance cameras along the road. These are ongoing projects.

But there are a lot of checkpoints in that axis, yet the kidnappings keep occurring. What explains this?

I would not say so. As a matter of fact, the government is aiming to do away with checkpoints. That’s why we are installing more and more cameras. So, even if you have patrol vehicles along the road, they won’t block the roads. If you’ve noticed, many of the roadblocks in Enugu have already been dismantled. That’s the plan — the government is working towards a level where there will no longer be any need for roadblocks.

I still want to talk about the ranches. A lot of people will disagree with your justification for establishing them. If you say it’s because people buy cows, why can’t the sellers bring them to the market from their own places? I mean, history shows that these ranches don’t actually solve the problem.

Okay, but if I may ask, what would be your solution?

The solution is to ban open grazing and enforce it… I mean, I think a certain Gaius Chibueze has a ranch somewhere in Enugu now. If the cattle owners are interested, why don’t they do the same?

Yes — so, what are you talking about? We’re encouraging our people to come and invest. The problem is that a lot of people, who criticize the government’s proposal have no solution. You’ve mentioned one person who has a ranch. government is establishing a ranch, and it’s not for any particular group.

Government is saying: “We have a ranch. You bring your cattle by trailer, and it takes you to the ranch. You feed your cattle there, and people can come and buy their cows or meat there.” The ranch will have various sections, including a meat processing section.

Thank God you mentioned that someone — an indigene — has a ranch. So, maybe if the government had completed the ranch earlier, the Chibueze you mentioned wouldn’t have had to establish his own. He would simply get a space within the government-established ranch. It’s not meant for any particular group, contrary to all the misinformation being peddled out there. We’re talking about international best practices — the modern way of doing things. You want to ban open grazing, but if you do, where will the cattle go? I don’t understand. Our people really need to reflect on this.

But you will also agree with me that their concerns are not unjustified, considering what the country is facing now?

But what you’re suggesting now is that we should take the cattle to the market, and then the market becomes a ranch again? What is a ranch? It’s simply where you confine cattle to a particular location. The ranch will be owned and regulated by the Enugu State Government. That’s the idea. So, like I said, there is a lot of misinformation. We are not going to build a ranch and hand it over to any particular group. Government will establish a ranch, and anybody interested in cattle rearing can get a space within it. We want to take cattle away from the forests, away from our streets, and keep them in a particular location.