By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Senator Adelere Oriolowo representing Osun West Senatorial District, has congratulated Muslim faithful across Osun State and Nigeria on the successful completion of the 1443 AH (2022) Ramadan fasting and called for sustained prayers for peace in the country on the occasion of the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

The Senator who made this known in his congratulatory message on Monday, said it was imperative for Muslim faithful to utilize this period to continue to pray more fervently for peace in the state, especially as we are moving closer to election period charging them to support the ambition of the present State Government led by Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola who has worked for the development of the state despite the economic situation of the country.

He furthermore said that “We have just ended a month-long fast thus paving way for the Eid-el-fitr celebrations. These two periods are such times that the Almighty Allah enjoined us to ask for his blessings. We should therefore seize the opportunity to spread love and helping hands to another because Eid-el-fitr is a time of love and goodwill. It gives us a message to love all and hate none”

While wishing the Muslim faithful a blessed and peaceful Eid-el-fitr, Senator Oriolowo admonished them not to forget the significance of Ramadan and should carry on with the lessons and virtues the period brought.