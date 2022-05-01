By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo.

Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Engr. Adelere Oriolowo on Saturday, at Iwo, organised a special prayer session for Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s reelection bid ahead of the state’s July 16 governorship election.

The senator used the occasion to condemn rumours making the round that he is not in good terms with the governor.

The Iwo born politician said, “all those saying the Governor and myself are fighting each other are blackmailers. It is not true.

“There was never be any disagreement or misunderstanding between me and Governor Oyetola, we are always together.

“Those spreading false information about my relationship with Governor Oyetola are merely looking for cheap publicity and make a living out of falsehood.

“Myself and Mr Governor have been together for long and I have not seen anything that will affect our good relationship.

“Today we decided to have a special prayer for the second term bid of our amiable governor, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola who is contesting for a second term in office.”

Senator Oriolowo, who used the prayer session to declare his intention to run for another term, boasted that he would never be afraid of anyone who may wish to contest the Senatorial seat against him.

He said he had contested many positions in life and God has given them to him.

“It would be recalled that I rose from the position of Pupil Engineer to Permanent Secretary, the highest position in the civil service. This (second term senatorial bid) is not going to be different. I am not afraid because I have done well.

“I am going to say, as it has been said severally that, ‘no Senator in the history of this state – I am not saying in the West alone – has performed as God has helped me to. Be it first timers or otherwise.

“All these have been achieved through the good office of Mr Governor. And that’s why I am part of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s performance, so if I have performed, he has performed wonderfully too” he said.

While speaking at the well attended programme, the Akire of Ikire Ile in Olaoluwa local government area of Osun State, Oba AbdulAzeez Olatunbosun Adebamiji, Ogunkojo II, Ilufemiloye, commended Senator Oriolowo for his transformation programmes to the entire people of the Senatorial District.

The Akire said, “propaganda is the dissemination of information of misleading and biased nature to influence public opinions.

“This is why lies, rumours, half-truths, blackmailing and character assassination are used to dent image of people.

“Politicians should however, be refined and moderate in their approach.”

Also speaking, Alhaji Liadi Tella, who is the Chairman of the prayer session and Council, Federal College of Education, Iwo reaffirmed his assertion that Governor Oyetola deserves second term, while commending Senatorial Oriolowo for organising such a prayer which he described as a timely one.

Alhaji Tella who described Oyetola as an excellent manager of man and materials, added that Oyetola is a great manager of finances and development-oriented.

“Governor Oyetola took the state out of depts of half-salary to the glory of comfort to the betterment of workers and retirees. Hospital rehabilitations are going on, and the economy is booming in spite of no bigger resources available to the state.

“Osun State is number 6 from the bottom in the national allocation, but we are number 4 in terms of performance in the country. Oyetola deserves a second term in office.” Alhaji Tella said.

The programmes witnessed Imaams and Alfas from across the Iwo land as well as royal fathers and politicians.