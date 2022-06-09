APC Presidential Primary: Senator Oriolowo Congratulates Tinubu

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Adelere Oriolowo has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2023 presidential election.

Senator Oriolowo in his congratulatory message to the front line politician shortly after the primary election in Abuja and made available to newsmen, said, “I am extremely happy that Almighty God crowned our principal’s efforts as he wins the primary election of our party overwhelmingly.

” Globally, in the art of politics and politicking, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to be reckoned with because of his nation building philosophy”

In addition, the Iwo born Senator said, “I sincerely want to appreciate the Northern Governor Forum for their spirit of sportsmanship which is centred on the tripod of Unity, Peace and Cohesion, to galvanise and ensure that politics of inclusion and not exclusion is play in the country.

” Similarly, I want to appreciate the President for his pivotal role by not anointing any candidate but preached that the best should emerge in a free, fair and transparent election to promote intra party cohesion.

“To all the contestants, they are eminently qualified but the arbiter of the election who are the Delegates have abiding faith in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

Senator Oriolowo, urged party members to commence mobilizing for the next general elections now and implore those who are yet to collect their PVC to act fast.

Meanwhile, Senator Adelere Oriolowo used the occasion of Asiwaju’s victory to call on APC members and the good people of Osun to rally round Governor Isiaka Oyetola’s led APC Government in Osun State to win the forthcoming Gubernatorial election next month.