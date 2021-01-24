By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As part of his efforts towards making life better for the people of his Senatorial District, the senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Adelere Oriolowo has presented the sum of N1.8 million to the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) for the purchase of Data Capturing Machine.

It would be recalled that the NIMC Data Capturing machine meant for Iwo local government was stolen by hoodlums thereby making the ongoing NIM data capturing for the people of the area difficult as the residents had to travel far for the registration.

While presenting the cheque to the Osun State Coordinator of the NIMC, Dr. Idah Omolara at a political meeting held at Barrister Adedeji Gbadegesin’s in Iwo, Oriolowo lamented how the DCM machine was stolen during the #EndSars# crisis at the agency’s office in Iwo.

He said he decided to purchase another machine since the official one own by the agency has been stolen and efforts by the agency to replace it with another one proved abortive which is creating problem for the residents of Iwo community to register for their National Identification Number, NIN.

According to him, “I don’t want my people to continue to be suffering in registering their NIN which made me to find money and urgently paid for another data capturing machine to replace the stolen one and this is what we are doing today as am presenting the Cheque to the agency for them to quickly go for the purchase of the machine for my people to be registered before the closure of the exercise in February.

“I want my people in Iwo community to be patience as the NIMC would commence the NIN registration immediately the new machine is bought and this has forced me to appreciate you all for your patience, endurance, humility and love since I assumed the red chamber” Oriolowo added.

Speaking at the event, the prominent APC leader in the state and one of the apex leader in the senatorial district, Barrister Adedeji Gbadegesin commended Senator Oriolowo for taking a bold step in purchasing new data capturing machine for the NIMC in replacement with the one stolen recently in their office in Iwo.

Barr. Gbadegesin urged the residents to take proper care of the equipment when purchased so as to let it last longer.