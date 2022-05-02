Eid-el-fitri: Osun Dep. Governor congratulates Muslim faithful

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, has felicitated with Muslim Ummah in the state, on the completion of holy month of Ramadan, urging them to sustain the tempo of spiritual purity.

He said the holy month of fasting and celebration of the first three days of Shawwal present a precious moment for incessant supplication to God over array of national challenges.

Alabi, added that the special moment also reminds Muslims and others of the need for self discipline and moderation as a way of strengthening relationship with God and seeking for His favour.

This was contained in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olaniyi Ajibola, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

In his words: ” As we celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan, this is also a special moment for our Muslim brothers and sisters to intercede for our nation and make supplication to God for the good of all.

“I congratulate every Muslim faithful on this special moment”.

Eid Mubarak!