By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, in Osun state, Senator Adelere Oriolowo at the weekend ramped up entrepreneurship training for selected youths and widows across the 10 local governments of the district charging them to use the knowledge acquired from the training to improve themselves.

Participants were trained on various acquisition programmes and the widows were trained on basic business skills.

The training was on Business Development for Youths and Women” and “Presentation of Cash Grants to Co-operative Society for Widows” in the Senatorial district.

Speaking at the programme, Senator Oriolowo said the gesture was borne out of his passion to develop his constituents to be self reliance as promised during his campaign.

Oriolowo said the empowerment programmes are birthed out of commitment and services to humanity.

The Senator Owho was represented by Honourable Tajudeen Ayofe-Adisa, Legislative Aid to Senate President said he decided to initiate the empowerment programmes due to his commitment to ensure that the dividends of democracy trickles down to the grassroots, even as he vowed to continue to protect the interest of his constituents as their representative.

He stressed that the beneficiaries were selected randomly across the 10 local government that constituted the senatorial district, while urging the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity accorded them to develop their carrier in life.

Oriolowo also enjoined the widows who were beneficiaries of the basic business empowerment to use the token given to them to boost their medium scale businesses.

He assured that he will not relent in his quest to cater for the needs of the people and better the life of the needy in the society.

Also speaking, Alhaja Aminat Eniola of Local Government Education Authority in Ayedaade appreciated Senator Oriolowo for such insightful programme as well as encouraged participants make good use of the training they got.

“Senator Adelere Oriolowo’s empowerment programmes are recurrent. How do I mean? We have done some of these in before. Solar-powered engineers, soap makers, Kampala makers and even agriculture sector. In fact there is one we did for hairdressers. After the training we gave them equipment and cash for shop rents. In agriculture sector, we gave the beneficiaries five cows each for startups,” she partly said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Ajiboye Yetunde appreciated the Senator for the opportunity avail to them.

“We thank our Senator for the opportunity to provide to us to be beneficiaries of these programmes. May God continues to be with him. We believe he did these so as to ameliorate poverty in the country. We can see that from 29th of November that we have been here, we have been taught so many things in businesses. We learned how to create and sustain small businesses into large businesses via strategic planning.

“We also learn how to identify human wants in our community, package them for business purposes and turn it into a lucrative business. I pray that God continues to strengthen him. He wouldn’t let Osun State be in disarray. Tell the Senator we appreciate him,” she said.

In the same vein, Mr. Tajudeen Sulaiman Adigun who was one of the beneficiaries said, “We appreciate God, and after Him our distinguished Senator. We appreciate our Senator because if after all the training he didn’t add the startup monies, what do we need to do?

“His gesture of these programmes are indications of ingratitude he feels for confidence we had in his candidacy and voted him as our representative.

“I understand that for some, this is a startup, while for some this is an Integral part. However I urge these two sects to put training and monies given to purposeful and progressive causes,” he concluded