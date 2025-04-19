Connect with us

Easter: Akinleye Greets Christians, Urges Emulation of Christ's Sacrifice
Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has extended warm greetings to Christians across the world on the occasion of Easter, commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement personally signed and released to the press, Akinleye described the Easter period as a time to remember the selfless sacrifice of Jesus Christ, who gave His life for the redemption of mankind.

He noted that the season should serve as a period of reflection for Christians, calling on them to embrace the virtues of love, unity, and selflessness exemplified by Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.

Akinleye urged Christians to emulate these values not only within the Christian community but also in their interactions across religious and ethnic divides.

“Easter is a season of love. As true believers, we must extend the love of Christ to everyone around us, regardless of their religion or background,” he said.

He also called on Christians to seize the opportunity of the celebration to pray for the success of the current administration in Osun State, as well as for Governor Ademola Adeleke and his cabinet.

“Let us use this period to seek the peace and progress of our Jerusalem—our dear state, Osun,” he added.

The Chief of Staff further advised Christians to celebrate in moderation and show compassion by reaching out to the less privileged in society.

 

