Akinlalu killings: Adeleke pays condolence visit, vows culprits will face justice

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Monday paid a condolence visit to the Alakinlalu of Akinlalu, the families of victims, and residents of the town over the killing of three indigenes by operatives of the Amotekun Corps.

Adeleke, who was accompanied by Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun; Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazeem Akinleye; members of the State Executive Council, and lawmakers, said he came to commiserate with the people immediately after returning from the United States.

“I am truly sad. I was in the United States when the unfortunate incident happened. I cut short my medical stay and arrived late yesterday. I called my team immediately — we needed to be here to empathise with the victims and the community,” Adeleke said.

The governor, who prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls and comfort for their families, commended the people of Akinlalu for maintaining peace despite the provocation. He assured them that justice would be served and no one found culpable would be spared.

“I can assure you, the perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law. There will be no sacred cows. Any Amotekun officer required for interrogation must cooperate with the police. I have directed the chairman of the Amotekun Board, AIG Wale Abbas (rtd.), to ensure full cooperation with the ongoing investigation,” the governor said.

Reinforcing earlier police updates, Adeleke disclosed that suspects connected to the incident had already been arrested. He urged residents to provide names of any Amotekun operatives they believed were involved.

“I commend the town for sustaining peace. We will compensate the families of the victims and build a police station here as requested. Akinlalu is our town, and my administration is committed to its rapid development. Above all, justice will be done,” he affirmed.

Welcoming the governor, the Alakinlalu of Akinlalu, Oba Israel Oluwabusola Aborisade, thanked Adeleke for his ongoing infrastructure projects in the community and urged him to ensure that justice is served.

“Your Excellency, we appreciate your visit. Please ensure justice for us. We trust your leadership. And to my people, I urge continued peace and patience – I am confident the perpetrators will not go unpunished,” the monarch said.

Hon. Oyewusi Ireyode Akinyode, representing Ife North State Constituency, commended the people for maintaining calm and urged them to allow law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough investigation.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly noted that while Amotekun plays a vital role in community policing, the actions of a few should not discredit the entire outfit. He appealed for restraint and cooperation with the authorities.

Earlier, the youth leader of Akinlalu, Musbau Adeboye, expressed appreciation for the governor’s swift attention to the crisis and for the ongoing road construction in the town.

He presented a position paper on behalf of the youth, outlining key demands, including the suspension of implicated Amotekun officials, transparent investigation, adequate compensation for victims’ families, prevention of future security harassment, and the establishment of a police station in Akinlalu.