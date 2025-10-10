Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has led torrents of tributes and felicitations to his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Kolapo Akinleye, on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as “a rare gem, dependable ally, and trusted pillar of support in governance.”

In a congratulatory message signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke extolled Akinleye’s remarkable contributions to the success of his administration, noting that his competence, team spirit, and coordination energy have been instrumental in the delivery of good governance across Osun State.

“My Chief of Staff is a critical asset for all of us in the system. We deeply love his modus operandi, his capacity to discern and speak the truth, and his promotion and defence of our collective agenda and aspirations,” Adeleke said.

“We are moving so fast in the delivery of state services because I have a trusted, honest, and public-oriented aide in Hon. Akinleye. We are succeeding jointly from the beginning till date. Together, we shall continue to overcome challenges and record greater successes in the years ahead.”

Describing the celebrant as “a grassroots politician with a deep understanding of Osun politics”, the governor lauded Akinleye’s humility, administrative acumen, and unflinching commitment to public service.

“Alhaji Akinleye deserves to be celebrated for his consistent and tireless effort in service of the state. He is a man of the people who pursues only what matters to the best interest of the populace. His dedication to this administration and the development of Osun State is second to none,” Adeleke added.

“Today, I join friends, family, and associates to celebrate you. I wish you long life in peace, prosperity, and sound health. Happy birthday, my brother.”

A positive thinker – Arapasopo

Similarly, the Osun State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, also felicitated the Chief of Staff, describing him as “a man of impeccable character, a positive thinker, and a lover of the masses.”

In a statement personally signed and released to journalists in Osogbo, Arapasopo praised Akinleye’s leadership qualities and calm disposition, noting that his wisdom and foresight have helped stabilize labour–government relations in the state.

“You are a good man – cool, calm, and connected. Your calmness but full of action has transformed the state positively. You do your things with the fear of God, and that is why you stand out,” he said.

“As a leader of a vibrant union, I can attest to your leadership qualities. You are such a wonderful being who puts the wellbeing of others at heart. As you celebrate your birthday today, I fervently pray to God to grant you more wisdom and strength to do exploits in service to humanity.”

A man of honour – Joint Labour Movement

Also joining in the chorus of celebration, the joint labour movement in Osun State – comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) – lauded Akinleye as “a man of honour and a true friend of the workforce whose commitment to human development remains exemplary.”

In a joint statement signed by Comrade Christopher Arapasopo (NLC Chairman), Comrade Bimbo Fasasi (TUC Chairman), and Comrade Lekan Adediran (JNC Chairman), the unions commended the Chief of Staff’s resilience and dedication, particularly his role in championing workers’ welfare and his constructive engagement during the state’s recent minimum wage negotiations.

“On behalf of the entire workforce in the state, we are rejoicing with our man, the father figure and engine room of the current administration, on his special day,” the statement read.

“Alhaji Akinleye is quiet but mighty in action. His intellectual depth, sense of humour, and compassion have endeared him to both workers and the general public. We appreciate his selfless service and pray that Allah continues to bless him with more wisdom, strength, and capability to do more in service to humanity.”

Known for his humility, political maturity, and administrative effectiveness, Alhaji Kazeem Kolapo Akinleye has earned respect across political, labour, and civic circles in Osun State.

Under his coordination as Chief of Staff, the Adeleke administration has been credited with improved harmony between government and the workforce, enhanced service delivery, and a renewed commitment to inclusive governance.