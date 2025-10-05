Birthday: Osun CoS Akinleye felicitates Deputy Governor Adewusi

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has congratulated the state’s Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Akinleye described Adewusi as “an epitome of loyalty, a man of exceptional humility and dedication to the service of humanity.”

He commended the deputy governor for his unwavering support for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s developmental agenda, noting his humour and commitment to good governance.

“On this occasion of your birthday, I celebrate your doggedness and steadfast loyalty, my dependable Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi,” Akinleye said.

“May this auspicious day usher in new joy, vitality, and divine blessings upon your life. As you celebrate another remarkable year, may your humility, leadership and dedication to service continue to shine as a beacon of hope and inspiration across Osun State.

“I wish you a joyous birthday celebration and a year filled with happiness, good health, and success. Happy birthday, Sir!”