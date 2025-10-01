Nigeria @65: Uphold patriotism, rule of law, Osun CoS urges Nigerians

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence Anniversary, the Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has urged Nigerians to uphold patriotism and the rule of law as critical pillars for building a better country.

Akinleye made the call in a congratulatory message he personally signed and released on Wednesday to mark the occasion.

He congratulated Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, describing Independence Day as a moment to celebrate the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers, the richness of its cultural heritage, and the resilience of its people in the face of adversity.

The Osun Chief of Staff emphasised that unity, respect for national values, and adherence to the rule of law remain the bedrock of sustainable peace, growth, and prosperity.

“On this historic occasion of our nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every Nigerian, both at home and in the diaspora. Today, we celebrate the courage of our founding fathers, the richness of our heritage, and the resilience that has kept us united as one people under God.

“As we reflect on our journey, let us remember that patriotism and respect for the rule of law remain the foundation for building the Nigeria of our dreams. Our strength lies in our unity, our diversity, and our collective determination to rise above challenges. By upholding these values, we can truly harness our potential and set Nigeria on the path of peace, progress, and prosperity.”

Akinleye further called on Nigerians to renew their commitment to nation-building by embracing innovation, empowering the youth, and working together to “positively rewrite the story of our beloved country.”

He added: “May the flame of patriotism continue to burn brightly in our hearts as we march toward a greater and more prosperous Nigeria.”