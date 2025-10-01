Connect with us

Nation

Nigeria @65: Uphold patriotism, rule of law, Osun CoS urges Nigerians
Advertisement

Nation

Obi Condemns Lagos Trade Fair Demolition, Calls for Justice, Compassion

Nation

Independence: Adeleke Grants Amnesty to 36 Convicts in Osun

Nation

FCT police hunt robbers over death of Arise TV’s Somtochukwu Maduagwu as outrage grows

Nation

Nigeria @65: PYF congratulates Nigerians, commends Tinubu on giant strides

Nation

Birthday: Akinleye hails Bamidele Salam, describes him as exceptional representative

Nation

Ahiaeke community threatens legal action against NDUF over health centre claim

Nation

Arise TV anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu died after hospital rejection, colleagues reveal

Nation

Nkosinathi Mthethwa: French authorities probe death of South African ambassador in Paris

Nation

Remi Tinubu: How faith sustained me through backlash over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Nation

Nigeria @65: Uphold patriotism, rule of law, Osun CoS urges Nigerians

Published

4 hours ago

on

May Day; Akinleye rejoices with Osun workers, harps on continual support for Adeleke

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence Anniversary, the Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has urged Nigerians to uphold patriotism and the rule of law as critical pillars for building a better country.

Akinleye made the call in a congratulatory message he personally signed and released on Wednesday to mark the occasion.

He congratulated Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, describing Independence Day as a moment to celebrate the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers, the richness of its cultural heritage, and the resilience of its people in the face of adversity.

The Osun Chief of Staff emphasised that unity, respect for national values, and adherence to the rule of law remain the bedrock of sustainable peace, growth, and prosperity.

“On this historic occasion of our nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every Nigerian, both at home and in the diaspora. Today, we celebrate the courage of our founding fathers, the richness of our heritage, and the resilience that has kept us united as one people under God.

“As we reflect on our journey, let us remember that patriotism and respect for the rule of law remain the foundation for building the Nigeria of our dreams. Our strength lies in our unity, our diversity, and our collective determination to rise above challenges. By upholding these values, we can truly harness our potential and set Nigeria on the path of peace, progress, and prosperity.”

Akinleye further called on Nigerians to renew their commitment to nation-building by embracing innovation, empowering the youth, and working together to “positively rewrite the story of our beloved country.”

He added: “May the flame of patriotism continue to burn brightly in our hearts as we march toward a greater and more prosperous Nigeria.”

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *