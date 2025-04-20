Bauchi deputy gov opens up after reportedly slapping Tinubu’s foreign affairs minister

Muhammad Auwal Jatau, Bauchi deputy governor, has debunked the report making the rounds that he slapped Yusuf Tuggar, minister of foreign affairs, during a high-profile event in the state.

The incident, which reportedly happened inside a white coaster bus conveying dignitaries from Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport to the Bauchi Emir’s Palace for the turbaning of former Governor Mohammed Abubakar, has ignited widespread conversations across social media.

According to report, which this medium has not been able to verify, an argument allegedly broke out after Minister Tuggar made unkind remarks about Governor Bala Mohammed, prompting an angry retort from Jatau, who was said to have slapped the minister in the presence of Vice President Kashim Shettima and several other prominent figures.

In his reaction to the report of the spat between his principal and the minister, the Deputy Governor’s media aide, Muslim Lawal, dismissed the claims as entirely false without basis in fact.

“No, no, no, how can the deputy Governor slap the Minister? I don’t think that ever happened in Bauchi because I know my principal is a responsible person.

“The number two person cannot slap a Minister or whoever person that people are talking about. We are not even aware of that. I am just hearing this from you.”

Lawal further questioned the authenticity of the reports and challenged anyone with concrete evidence to present it.

“Did you see the evidence of the slap? I didn’t see it, I’m just hearing about that from you. But my belief is that there is no way the deputy Governor will slap a Minister. I don’t think such can ever happen in Bauchi, not even my principal or whoever is in his position.

“What is even the issue that will make the deputy Governor slap a Minister? I was not in the car and if there is any evidence that the Deputy Governor did such, maybe we can speak on that, but as of now, I don’t even know about it. That’s our position. And I don’t even think that the Deputy Governor, even if it is not in the presence of the Vice President can do that,” he said.

But in a twist, the governor’s son, Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, seemingly celebrated the alleged incident by reposting multiple Facebook posts that praised Jatau for defending his father’s honour.

The Governor’s son reposted two posts made by one Daure David: “The First Deputy Governor to slap a Minister in Bauchi. Mr. Taka kasha mari. #Boris. “Breaking News: Tension in Bauchi as Deputy Governor reportedly slaps Minister of Foreign Affairs.”

He reposted another post in Hausa which said: “Yau deputy govna ya jadada loyaltyn sa wa baba Kaura.” Meaning: “Today, the Deputy Governor reaffirmed his loyalty to Baba Kaura (Bauchi Governor).

“Idan zai zagi Kaura sau Goma, Jatau zai masa mari sau goma kyawawa..!” Meaning, “If he will abuse or insult Kaura 10 times, Jatau will give him 10 hot slaps.”

The altercation comes on the heels of a deepening and long-standing political rift between Governor Bala Mohammed and Minister Tuggar. The spat reportedly started after the Governor’s public criticism of the Tinubu administration following the #EndBadGovernanceProtest in 2023.

Tuggar, a stout loyalist of President Bola Tinubu and a potential gubernatorial aspirant in Bauchi for 2027, had pointed accusing fingers at Governor Mohammed , blaming him for poor governance and political opportunism.