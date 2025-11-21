‘You’re a Shining Symbol of African Excellence,’ Osun CoS Akinleye celebrates Davido on birthday

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has celebrated global music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, describing him as a shining symbol of African excellence and worldwide influence.

In a personally signed statement issued on Friday, Akinleye praised Davido’s remarkable contributions to the international music scene, noting that his exceptional talent, consistency and creative innovation have helped elevate African music to new heights.

He also commended the artist’s generosity, humility, and commitment to uplifting others- qualities he said have endeared Davido to millions across the world.

Akinleye highlighted Davido’s positive impact on young people, describing him as a blessing to Nigerian youths and a proud ambassador of Osun State.

“As you celebrate another year of greatness, I join countless admirers across the globe in honouring the phenomenal artist and true ambassador of hope and inspiration that you are,” he said.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants you continued success, good health and boundless creativity, as you continue to shine your light across nations.”