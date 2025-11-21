Connect with us

Entertainment

‘You’re a Shining Symbol of African Excellence,’ Osun CoS Akinleye celebrates Davido on birthday
Advertisement

Entertainment

Ned Nwoko denies Regina Daniels’ claim, says he married her at 21, not 17

Entertainment

Regina Daniels celebrates reconciliation between parents as family works to free detained brother

Entertainment

“I’m Losing My Mind” - Regina Daniels cries out, accuses Ned Nwoko of ordering siblings’ arrest to force her return

Entertainment

Diddy sentenced to four years in prison over prostitution charges

Entertainment

The Rise of Content Creators: Redefining fame, wealth, and taxation in Nigeria's digital landscape

Entertainment

Davido inducted as voting member of Recording Academy

Entertainment

Nigeria's Lavish Weddings Abroad: A missed opportunity for economic growth 

Entertainment

Anambra's Faith Ekwebenam wins Miss International Nigeria 2025

Entertainment

The Akindele Blueprint: A new year with her powerhouse expansion

Entertainment

‘You’re a Shining Symbol of African Excellence,’ Osun CoS Akinleye celebrates Davido on birthday

Published

28 minutes ago

on

‘You’re a Shining Symbol of African Excellence,’ Osun CoS Akinleye celebrates Davido on birthday

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has celebrated global music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, describing him as a shining symbol of African excellence and worldwide influence.

In a personally signed statement issued on Friday, Akinleye praised Davido’s remarkable contributions to the international music scene, noting that his exceptional talent, consistency and creative innovation have helped elevate African music to new heights.

He also commended the artist’s generosity, humility, and commitment to uplifting others- qualities he said have endeared Davido to millions across the world.

Akinleye highlighted Davido’s positive impact on young people, describing him as a blessing to Nigerian youths and a proud ambassador of Osun State.

“As you celebrate another year of greatness, I join countless admirers across the globe in honouring the phenomenal artist and true ambassador of hope and inspiration that you are,” he said.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants you continued success, good health and boundless creativity, as you continue to shine your light across nations.”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (148) #UBA (180) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (404) Alex Otti (615) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (343) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1005) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (188) dollar (137) Donald Trump (109) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (182) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (315) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (678) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement