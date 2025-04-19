Benue State, the food basket of the nation, came under fresh spectre of insecurity on Thursday night and Friday as suspected killer herdsmen launched deadly attacks in some communities, killing many residents and rendering hundreds of others homeless.

Residents of Ukum Local Government Area, Benue North Senatorial Senatorial Zone, asserted that no less than 100 bodies were recovered in the bush as suspected herdsmen attacked Gbagir and Ityuuluv settlements. Their claims could, however, not be verified at press time.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Benue State Police Command, Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police (SP), and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday said five people were killed in Ukum LGA while 12 were killed in Logo, saying that many other people were injured and were receiving treatments.

The herdsmen, according to an eyewitness eyewitness Ikwe Paul , invaded Ukum Local Government Area in the night with large herds of cattle. Paul noted that many of the victims were caught unaware as the invaders burnt down houses and shot people dead under the cover of darkness.

In Ityuluuv, the herdsmen took over houses and grazed their cows freely. Youths in the area spent the better part of yesterday (Friday) conveying victims of the attacks from the affected villages to St. Anthony Hospital, Zakibiam, Ukum Local Government Headquarters.

Before Thursday’s attacks in Ukum Local Government Area, three persons were killed by suspected herdsmen at Mbasombo, Gwer East Local Government Area, while many houses were set ablaze. The herdsmen then proceeded to Tarka and Buruku local government areas, regarded as the centre of the Tiv Nation.

Augustine Ame, a resident of Tarka, several communities in Tombo Mbaya, Buruku Local Government Area, and neighbouring Mbachoughu and Mbanyagber in Tarka LGA were invaded with harvested crops destroyed by cattle.

He said that the affected villages include Ortese Mbaatsua, Garagboughul, Usen, Tomahar, Tse Damkor, all of Tombo Mbaya in Buruku Local Government Area, who all fled from their ancestry homes following the bloody attacks.

“Nursing mothers with babies fastened to their backs trekked long distances in search of safety. It was a week of horror as the herdsmen operated for hours without any challenge from security agents,” a resident said.

Those affected have taken shelter at some primary schools around the troubled areas, while the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps continues to swell.

The Benue State Police Command, in a statement yesterday, attributed the attacks to suspected armed herders, putting the death toll in Logo and Ukum local government areas at 17 while many others were injured.

Anene said: “On 17/4/2025 at about 2100hrs, information was received that a large number of suspected militia had invaded Sankera axis of Benue State with intention to attack communities around Gbagir, Ukum Local Government Area.

“Upon receipt of this report, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police Command, CP. Steve Yabanet, ordered tactical teams to move to the area and join forces with police officers on ground and other security agencies to forestall the attack.

“Following this order, a team of officers moved to the area and engaged them.

“While the attackers were being repelled in the early hours of today, they shot sporadically at unsuspecting farmers as they came across them.

“Five persons were recovered at Gbagir area and taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“Unfortunately, an unsuspected simultaneous attack was carried out in Logo where 12 persons were killed before the arrival of the police, making a total of 17 persons.