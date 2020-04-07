Adebayo Obajemu

Chairman, Globacom, Chief Michael Adenuga has proven that he is one philanthropist who has the people’s interest at heart. The Bull as fondly called by his admirers has redeemed his N1 billion pledge to COVID-19 Relief Fund Account.

The donation was confirmed in a letter by the silent billionaire’s bankers, Sterling Bank, in a letter dated April 3, 2020, and addressed to Chief Adenuga.

It will be recalled that Adenuga made a total of N1.5 billion of which N.5 billion was earlier handed over to the Lagos State government.