A new report from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that Globacom recorded the biggest percentage increase in data users, thereby contributing mostly to the growth chart in the telecommunications industry in Nigeria in year 2020.

This correlates with an earlier report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which showed that Globacom led in internet subscriber growth in the telecommunications sector in the third quarter of 2020.

NCC indicated on its website that the telecommunications sector grew by 22percent with 28,145,458 new internet users from 125,728,328 at the end of December 2019 to 153,873,786 in December, 2020.

According to the commission, this growth in internet subscriptions and consequently in telecom sector culminated in the quick recovery of the nation’s economy from its recent recession with a contribution of 12.45% to the Gross Domestic Product.

Globacom garnered the most percentage growth from 28,934,439 data users at the end of 2019 to 40,106,659 at the end of 2020, an addition of 11,172,220 new data subscribers or 39% growth in its data subscriber base. The growth outstrips the 22 percentage growth recorded in the sector in the year under review.

MTN was second on the growth chart with a 21% growth, while Airtel recorded 20% increase to place third with 9mobile suffering a loss with a 12% drop in its data subscription figure.

Industry watchers disclosed that Glo data services are buoyed by the huge capacity international submarine cable called Glo1, a wholly owned facility that brought unprecedented bandwidth from Europe to Nigeria and other West African countries.

It is the only operator in Nigeria with integrated domestic and International network, while its high speed optic fibre network spans thousands kilometers covering almost the entire Nigerian landmass.

Globacom has a history of consistent network upgrade which is recognized as one of the factors which enhances data service delivery to Glo subscribers who enjoy attractive data packages with unmatched value.